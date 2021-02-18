#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
After aqcuittal in one drug case, De Lima lawyers to appeal bail plea in another
In this photo taken February 17, 2021, Sen. Leila De Lima attends the trial of the third drug case she is facing at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 256.
Office of Sen. Leila De Lima/release

After aqcuittal in one drug case, De Lima lawyers to appeal bail plea in another

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - February 18, 2021 - 2:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The legal team of Sen. Leila De Lima will appeal the Muntinlupa court’s denial of their plea for bail, after securing the senator’s acquittal in another.

The Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205 on Wednesday granted De Lima’s demurrer to evidence in Case No. 166, where Jad Dera, said to be her nephew but who later claimed to be a police asset instead was her co-accused.

The same court however junked their demurrer and petition for bail in the second case, this time with De Lima’s former aide Ronnie Dayan as co-accused.

Lawyer Dino De Leon in an interview with ANC’s "Headstart" Thursday morning said they intend to appeal the dismissal of their petition for bail, stressing that the senator is not a flight risk.

“Because jurisprudence states, in fact, as we know a lot of politicians, including [Former Sen. Juan Ponce Enrile] in the past, have been granted bail just because they are not flight risks,” De Leon said.

“Considering the position of the senator as an incumbent senator of the Republic of the Philippines, former chair of Commission on Human Rights [and] secretary of Justice, she had numerous opportunities in the past [to flee] if she doesn’t intend to face these actions,” he added.

Muntinlupa RTC Branch 205 Judge Liezel Aquiatan, in denying De Lima’s demurrer and plea for bail, said that the senator and Dayan must explain to the court the P10 million they allegedly received, why the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group were excluded from Oplan Galugad, and why illegal drug trading continued even after the raid.

Oplan Galugad refers to surprise inspections to find contraband that inmates may have snuck into the New Bilibid Prison.

"These facts, if unrebutted, the same is prima facie sufficient to support a verdict of guilt against the accused," the court added.

The presentation of the defense’s evidence will be in the morning of March 5.

'A moral victory'

As it is, De Lima still cannot walk free, since her bail in one case was denied and with a third case pending before Muntinlupa RTC Branch 256.

De Leon said Branch 256 is still conducting hearings on their petition for bail and the prosecution is not yet done presenting their witnesses. He said they are hoping that this court would grant their petition for bail.

RELATED: De Lima seeks grant of provisional liberty in third drug case

But De Lima and her legal team count the acquittal in one case as a “moral victory,” noting that they secured the court victory during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The senator, an outspoken critic of the president, had long accused the government of having a hand in the filing of cases against her, an allegation the Palace denied.

Lawyer Rolly Peoro, one of De Lima’s counsels, meanwhile said in a separate ANC interview that their legal team counts the senator’s acquittal as a “morale booster and source of inspiration” in their fight.

Peoro also noted that they sees this as an opportunity to show their defenses now in court, which they were not able to do during the congressional hearings in 2016 where they were not able to cross examine the witnesses.

"Now we will be provided with out chance to give our details and or version of the story and wpoeple will no know what really happened during that time," he added.

De Lima has been detained inside the police headquarters since February 2017.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE LEILA DE LIMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
FDA: No EUA, no Sinovac in Philippines
FDA: No EUA, no Sinovac in Philippines
By Robertzon Ramirez | 15 hours ago
The expected arrival of Sinovac vaccines from China on Feb. 23 is still up in the air as the company has yet to submit four...
Headlines
fbfb
China told: Time to &lsquo;pay up&rsquo; for P800-B in maritime wealth taken from West Philippine Sea
China told: Time to ‘pay up’ for P800-B in maritime wealth taken from West Philippine Sea
5 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Thursday renewed her call on China to pay for the damage it caused and the marine wealth it took from...
Headlines
fbfb
'Auring' seen to intensify into tropical storm Friday
'Auring' seen to intensify into tropical storm Friday
6 hours ago
Auring, the first tropical cyclone this year, is expected to intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours, Benison Estareja,...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace twits Lacson: Lawyer Duterte knows the Constitution
Palace twits Lacson: Lawyer Duterte knows the Constitution
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
President Duterte knows the Constitution and is in fact trained in law, Malacañang officials said yesterday to counter...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
After aqcuittal in one drug case, De Lima lawyers to appeal bail plea in another
After aqcuittal in one drug case, De Lima lawyers to appeal bail plea in another
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Lawyer Dino De Leon said they intend to appeal the dismissal of their petition for bail, stressing that the senator is not...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP told: Go after fake vaccine sellers, not teachers of displaced Lumads
PNP told: Go after fake vaccine sellers, not teachers of displaced Lumads
2 hours ago
Rather than target "perceived threats," the national police should go after fake vaccines which could jeopardize the inoculation...
Headlines
fbfb
Photos show more Chinese construction, new radars on Mischief Reef
Photos show more Chinese construction, new radars on Mischief Reef
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
China continues to install structures on Philippine-claimed Mischief or Panganiban Reef in the South China Sea while the rest...
Headlines
fbfb
Rights groups sound alarm on 'troubling' raid on Lumad school in Cebu
Rights groups sound alarm on 'troubling' raid on Lumad school in Cebu
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"Under the Duterte administration, we have seen an increase of allegations by the military that these Lumad groups are ‘terrorists’....
Headlines
fbfb
Group seeks CHR probe into death of infant child of political prisoner mom
Group seeks CHR probe into death of infant child of political prisoner mom
4 hours ago
Advocacy group Kapatid on Thursday called on the Commission on Human Rights to look into death of barely a month-old Baby...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with