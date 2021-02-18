#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
PNP told: Go after fake vaccine sellers, not teachers of displaced Lumads
Photo shows personnel of Police Regional Office-7 swarming students of a Lumad school in Cebu at what they claim is a "rescue operation."
The Freeman/Romeo Marantal and Iris Mascardo

PNP told: Go after fake vaccine sellers, not teachers of displaced Lumads

(Philstar.com) - February 18, 2021 - 12:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rather than target "perceived threats," the national police should go after fake vaccines which could jeopardize the inoculation program the national government hopes to roll out later this month, Sen. Nancy Binay said Thursday.

"Instead of pursuing false leads and chasing phantoms, why not just chase down syndicates that spread fake vaccines," Binay said partially in Filipino.

She added that those who peddle counterfeit products present more of a threat to public security and health safety than teacher-volunteers being questioned for helping schoolchildren in remote barangays.

Binay was referring to what police called a "rescue operation" conducted in a Lumad bakwit school in Cebu on Monday morning, where 19 minors were taken away along with two teachers and two elders. Chilling footage of the operation posted by the Save our Schools Network showed children screaming in a classroom as they were forced out by authorities in uniform.

It is unclear what the students were being rescued from, as the teachers did not seem to be armed, nor were they holding the children against their will, as shown in the videos of the operation.

The Department of Social Welfare Services in Cebu has also disputed that the students were being indoctrinated as communist rebels, saying none of the minors mentioned "child warrior training" in their exit interviews with social workers.

"We keep saying that right now, COVID-19 is the opponent. What we need to focus on is the spread of fake vaccines and underground vaccine services," Binay said in Filipino.

"Let's just chase down those who are really breaking the law rather than those volunteers who are sacrificing to educate our young people who do not have access to education," she added in Filipino.

'Failure of intelligence'

Binay further called out the PNP, saying it failed to gather intelligence despite several reports of illegal vaccines and unauthorized inoculations in past months.

She cited a screenshot posted by Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto on Twitter on Monday that showed a seller offering 50 vials of fake Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for P60,000. She also recalled reports that over 100,000 Chinese nationals, mostly Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) workers, received unregulated jabs in December.

Interaksyon: Public urged to report ‘vaccine scammers’ amid Pfizer jabs on sale at P60K per 50 vials

"There is a failure of intelligence here because in October there were reports of illegal vaccines spreading in the market.... but the sale of fake vaccines and operations of underground clinics continues," Binay said in Filipino.

"It should be incumbent upon law enforcement agencies like the PNP, the [National Bureau of Investigation], or even the Bureau of Customs, to put a high premium on vaccine safety and continue to go after 'sham' clinics, and syndicates making counterfeit products," she added.

"Government must make sure that fake and illegal vaccines do not proliferate in the local market."

'Work double time' to arrest sellers of fake vaccines, DILG tells PNP

The Department of Interior and Local Government on Thursday also called on the PNP to be vigilant and "work double time" to arrest peddlers of fake vaccines, citing reports of their circulation in the market.

In a statement released to reporters, Undersecretary Bernardo C. Florece, DILG officer-in-charge, said that local government units and the PNP must be on top of the hunt and arrest illegal peddlers of fake COVID-19 vaccines.

"Some people are taking advantage of the pandemic to make money by selling fake vaccines," Florence said.

"I am directing the PNP to arrest these criminals and ensure that these bogus vaccines are taken off the market."

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Franco Luna 

COVID-19 NATIONAL POLICE NOVEL COROANVIRUS PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
FDA: No EUA, no Sinovac in Philippines
FDA: No EUA, no Sinovac in Philippines
By Robertzon Ramirez | 14 hours ago
The expected arrival of Sinovac vaccines from China on Feb. 23 is still up in the air as the company has yet to submit four...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace twits Lacson: Lawyer Duterte knows the Constitution
Palace twits Lacson: Lawyer Duterte knows the Constitution
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
President Duterte knows the Constitution and is in fact trained in law, Malacañang officials said yesterday to counter...
Headlines
fbfb
'Auring' seen to intensify into tropical storm Friday
'Auring' seen to intensify into tropical storm Friday
5 hours ago
Auring, the first tropical cyclone this year, is expected to intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours, Benison Estareja,...
Headlines
fbfb
China told: Time to &lsquo;pay up&rsquo; for P800-B in maritime wealth taken from West Philippine Sea
China told: Time to ‘pay up’ for P800-B in maritime wealth taken from West Philippine Sea
3 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Thursday renewed her call on China to pay for the damage it caused and the marine wealth it took from...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PNP told: Go after fake vaccine sellers, not teachers of displaced Lumads
PNP told: Go after fake vaccine sellers, not teachers of displaced Lumads
1 hour ago
Rather than target "perceived threats," the national police should go after fake vaccines which could jeopardize the inoculation...
Headlines
fbfb
Photos show more Chinese construction, new radars on Mischief Reef
Photos show more Chinese construction, new radars on Mischief Reef
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
China continues to install structures on Philippine-claimed Mischief or Panganiban Reef in the South China Sea while the rest...
Headlines
fbfb
Rights groups sound alarm on 'troubling' raid on Lumad school in Cebu
Rights groups sound alarm on 'troubling' raid on Lumad school in Cebu
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"Under the Duterte administration, we have seen an increase of allegations by the military that these Lumad groups are ‘terrorists’....
Headlines
fbfb
Group seeks CHR probe into death of infant child of political prisoner mom
Group seeks CHR probe into death of infant child of political prisoner mom
3 hours ago
Advocacy group Kapatid on Thursday called on the Commission on Human Rights to look into death of barely a month-old Baby...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila will be under 'constant' threat of surge if it shifts to MGCQ &mdash; OCTA
Metro Manila will be under 'constant' threat of surge if it shifts to MGCQ — OCTA
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
In a report published Wednesday, the OCTA Research Team said that cases in Metro Manila—the epicenter of the country’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with