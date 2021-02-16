#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippines reports 1,391 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 552,246
A mock patient who experienced the side effects of COVID-19 vaccine is attended during a COVID-19 vaccination full simulation held at Pasig Elementary school on Feb. 16, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Philippines reports 1,391 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 552,246

(Philstar.com) - February 16, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported Tuesday 1,391 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 552,246.

Of the total number of cases, 28,926 or 5.2% are still tagged as active cases, or patients who are still being managed in isolation facilities or hospitals.

Meanwhile, seven more died due to the respiratory disease, bringing the death toll to 11,524 or 2.09% of the total cases.

The DOH also reported that 45 more people have survived the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 511,796, representing 92.7% of all cases.

What’s new today?

  • British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca is no longer accepting any new orders for its coronavirus vaccine due to supply constraints, presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said.
  • The World Health Organization gave emergency use approval to AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, meaning distribution can start to poorer countries starved of doses to fight the pandemic.
  • The National Economic and Development Authority made a pitch to President Rodrigo Duterte for the entire country to shift to the laxest quarantine regime despite the threat of new and more infectious coronavirus variants.

— Xave Gregorio with a report from AFP

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte told: Senators, vice president within their rights to comment on foreign policy
Duterte told: Senators, vice president within their rights to comment on foreign policy
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte was told to review the 1987 Constitution on Tuesday after he said that the vice president and senators have...
Headlines
fbfb
21 taken away as police raid Lumad Bakwit School in Cebu
21 taken away as police raid Lumad Bakwit School in Cebu
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"The police claim that this is a 'rescue operation' but it is obvious from the videos taken by one of the Lumads there himself...
Headlines
fbfb
UK variant linked to MRT cluster
UK variant linked to MRT cluster
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
One of the 19 new United Kingdom variant cases recorded last week had links to an employee of the Metro Rail Transit where...
Headlines
fbfb
No need to 'rescue' Lumads at school's retreat house, University of San Carlos says
No need to 'rescue' Lumads at school's retreat house, University of San Carlos says
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"It came as a surprise that reports about minors being 'rescued' surfaced today. While [Archdiocese of Cebu - Commission on...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmaker calls for Calida to step down after SC junks Marcos poll protest
Lawmaker calls for Calida to step down after SC junks Marcos poll protest
2 hours ago
A lawmaker is calling on Solicitor General Jose Calida to step down out of “delicadeza” after the Supreme Court,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
NEDA, IATF recommend placing entire Philippines under MGCQ
NEDA, IATF recommend placing entire Philippines under MGCQ
By Alexis Romero | 52 minutes ago
The National Economic and Development Authority has recommended placing the entire Philippines under the most lenient quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
Forced evacuation ordered in Taal Volcano Island after more tremors seen
Forced evacuation ordered in Taal Volcano Island after more tremors seen
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
Forced evacuation has begun for residents living near Taal Volcano, disaster response officials said Tuesday, after continuing...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law &mdash; Day 3
play
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law — Day 3
By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The Supreme Court continues the oral arguments on the 37 petitions questioning the much feared Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020...
Headlines
fbfb
NUPL-Cebu raises questions on nabbing of Lumad students at University of San Carlos
NUPL-Cebu raises questions on nabbing of Lumad students at University of San Carlos
5 hours ago
“The violent manner of taking custody over the Lumads despite the presence of social workers and a specialized PNP unit...
Headlines
fbfb
Task Force vs Corruption receives over 200 reports, prepares raps for filing before Ombudsman
Task Force vs Corruption receives over 200 reports, prepares raps for filing before Ombudsman
7 hours ago
The Department of Justice-led Task Force against Corruption has received over 200 complaints and has acted on 40 reports since...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with