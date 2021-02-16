Philippines reports 1,391 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 552,246

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported Tuesday 1,391 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 552,246.

Of the total number of cases, 28,926 or 5.2% are still tagged as active cases, or patients who are still being managed in isolation facilities or hospitals.

Meanwhile, seven more died due to the respiratory disease, bringing the death toll to 11,524 or 2.09% of the total cases.

The DOH also reported that 45 more people have survived the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 511,796, representing 92.7% of all cases.

What’s new today?

British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca is no longer accepting any new orders for its coronavirus vaccine due to supply constraints, presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said.

The World Health Organization gave emergency use approval to AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, meaning distribution can start to poorer countries starved of doses to fight the pandemic.

The National Economic and Development Authority made a pitch to President Rodrigo Duterte for the entire country to shift to the laxest quarantine regime despite the threat of new and more infectious coronavirus variants.

— Xave Gregorio with a report from AFP