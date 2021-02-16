#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DFA brings home 139 Filipinos from Myanmar
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and other DFA personnel welcome 139 Filipino repatriates from Myanmar on Feb. 15, 2021.
DFA/Released

DFA brings home 139 Filipinos from Myanmar

(Philstar.com) - February 16, 2021 - 10:07am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday night brought home 139 Filipinos from Myanmar, where protests against the military are still ongoing, over two weeks after it detained de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and seized control of the country. 

DFA in a statement said Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. was at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 to welcome the repatriates himself. 

Among those aboard Monday's chartered flight, the agency said, were 11 dependent children and four dependent parents, two of whom are senior citizens, "who worked as professionals in Myanmar and whose contracts were seriously affected by the COVID-19 restrictions in the country." 

The department said it has brought home a total of 509 overseas Filipinos from Myanmar since March 2020 through a total of 14 flights. Monday's flight was the second DFA-chartered flight from Yangon, the agency said, while another 12 flights were facilitated by officials in collaboration with airline companies. 

Myanmar under 'near-total internet shutdown'

Authorities in Myanmar imposed a "near-total internet shutdown" for the second night in a row, a UK-based monitoring group said early Tuesday. 

"#Myanmar is in the midst of a near-total internet shutdown for a second consecutive night" as of 1 am local time (1830 GMT), according to a tweet from NetBlocks, a group monitoring internet outages around the world. 

The internet blackout early Monday morning lasted eight hours. 

The United Nations on Monday denounced Myanmar's military rulers for choking off the internet amid a crackdown on anti-coup protests.

The UN envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener spoke with the deputy commander of the Myanmar army, Soe Win, and warned that "network blackouts undermine core democratic principles," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said.

The envoy noted that such shutdowns "hurt key sectors, including banking, and heighten domestic tensions. And, so, we've made our concerns about this very clear," said Haq. — Bella Perez-Rubio with AFP

DFA MIGRANT WORKERS MYANMAR OFW REPATRIATION
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 16, 2021 - 7:15am

Follow this thread for updates on the situation in Myanmar, where a coup may be happening after de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other officials have reportedly been detained by the military.

Photo: Military officers wearing facemasks who serve as members of Myanmar's parliament leave after a session at the Assembly of the Union (Pyidaungsu Hluttaw) in Naypyidaw on March 10, 2020. AFP/Ye Aung Thu

February 16, 2021 - 7:15am

Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi will appear in court via video conference this week over charges brought against her by the new military junta, her lawyer said Monday.

Army chief General Min Aung Hlaing has justified the February 1 coup by alleging widespread voter fraud in November's elections, which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party swept.

Two days after the putsch, the 75-year-old Nobel laureate was hit with the unusual charge of violating Myanmar's import and export law, after a search of her house found walkie-talkies. —  AFP

February 15, 2021 - 10:33am

Fresh protests erupt in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon on Monday following an overnight internet blackout and the deployment of troops on the streets, according to an AFP photographer.

Hundreds of engineering and technology students gather in the north of the city, two weeks after the military seized power, ending a decade-old fledgling democracy following generations of junta rule. —  AFP

February 15, 2021 - 7:51am

Myanmar's generals will be "held accountable" for any suppression of a burgeoning civil disobedience campaign, a UN rights envoy says on Monday.

"It's as if the generals have declared war on the people of Myanmar," Tom Andrews, the UN special rapporteur for Myanmar, writes on Twitter. "These are signs of desperation. Attention generals: You WILL be held accountable." —  AFP

February 15, 2021 - 7:49am

Myanmar was experiencing its third nationwide internet blackout in two weeks on Monday, a monitoring group said, after troop deployments around the country in signs of a crackdown on anti-coup protests. 

"A near-total internet shutdown is in effect in #Myanmar as of 1 am local time; real-time network data show national connectivity at just 14% of ordinary levels following state-ordered information blackout," NetBlocks wrote on Twitter. —  AFP

February 14, 2021 - 1:26pm

Otherworldly forces are displeased with the generals behind Myanmar's coup, according to the ornately dressed spirit mediums joining street protests to denounce the country's sudden turn back to army rule.

A group of the clairvoyants this week marched alongside civil servants, garment factory workers and students in the commercial capital Yangon to call for the release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. 

They channel the 37 great "nats" — or deities — venerated in Myanmar, a Buddhist-majority country where animist worship and superstitious beliefs are part of everyday life for some.

"Nats do not want military rule," insisted Achaintan Man Gay Oo, 48. "They also want the release of Mother Suu."

It has become apparent to the mediums that the spirits are "unhappy" with the sudden end to Myanmar's nascent democracy, the 48-year-old told AFP. — AFP

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
21 taken away as police raid Lumad Bakwit School in Cebu
21 taken away as police raid Lumad Bakwit School in Cebu
By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
"The police claim that this is a 'rescue operation' but it is obvious from the videos taken by one of the Lumads there himself...
Headlines
fbfb
No need to 'rescue' Lumads at school's retreat house, University of San Carlos says
No need to 'rescue' Lumads at school's retreat house, University of San Carlos says
By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
"It came as a surprise that reports about minors being 'rescued' surfaced today. While [Archdiocese of Cebu - Commission on...
Headlines
fbfb
6 Boracay tourists with forged swab results charged
6 Boracay tourists with forged swab results charged
By Catherine Talavera | 11 hours ago
The Department of Tourism has filed charges against six Boracay tourists found with fake RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Mukhang pera&rsquo;: Not all Filipinos are extortionists, US told, after Duterte solicits fee for VFA
‘Mukhang pera’: Not all Filipinos are extortionists, US told, after Duterte solicits fee for VFA
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 days ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Saturday expressed embarrassment at recent comments made by President Rodrigo Duterte who told the...
Headlines
fbfb
Resuming face-to-face classes right choice &mdash; Locsin
Resuming face-to-face classes right choice — Locsin
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Education Secretary Leonor Briones was right to reopen face-to-face classes as online learning has not addressed all the needs...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Task Force vs Corruption receives over 200 reports, prepares raps for filing before Ombudsman
Task Force vs Corruption receives over 200 reports, prepares raps for filing before Ombudsman
1 hour ago
The Department of Justice-led Task Force against Corruption has received over 200 complaints and has acted on 40 reports since...
Headlines
fbfb
UK variant linked to MRT cluster
UK variant linked to MRT cluster
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
One of the 19 new United Kingdom variant cases recorded last week had links to an employee of the Metro Rail Transit where...
Headlines
fbfb
Sprinkled, cotton ball, DIY? Ash Wednesday tweaked vs COVID-19
Sprinkled, cotton ball, DIY? Ash Wednesday tweaked vs COVID-19
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
If one prefers the traditional method of imposing ash on the forehead this Wednesday, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference...
Headlines
fbfb
Opening of cinemas deferred to March 1
Opening of cinemas deferred to March 1
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The reopening of cinemas in Metro Manila and other general community quarantine areas has been deferred to March 1 to give...
Headlines
fbfb
DA eyes transport of 15,000 hogs per week to Metro Manila
DA eyes transport of 15,000 hogs per week to Metro Manila
By Catherine Talavera | 11 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is looking to deliver at least 15,000 hogs per week to Metro Manila for two months to stabilize...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with