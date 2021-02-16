DFA brings home 139 Filipinos from Myanmar
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday night brought home 139 Filipinos from Myanmar, where protests against the military are still ongoing, over two weeks after it detained de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and seized control of the country.
DFA in a statement said Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. was at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 to welcome the repatriates himself.
Among those aboard Monday's chartered flight, the agency said, were 11 dependent children and four dependent parents, two of whom are senior citizens, "who worked as professionals in Myanmar and whose contracts were seriously affected by the COVID-19 restrictions in the country."
The department said it has brought home a total of 509 overseas Filipinos from Myanmar since March 2020 through a total of 14 flights. Monday's flight was the second DFA-chartered flight from Yangon, the agency said, while another 12 flights were facilitated by officials in collaboration with airline companies.
Myanmar under 'near-total internet shutdown'
Authorities in Myanmar imposed a "near-total internet shutdown" for the second night in a row, a UK-based monitoring group said early Tuesday.
"#Myanmar is in the midst of a near-total internet shutdown for a second consecutive night" as of 1 am local time (1830 GMT), according to a tweet from NetBlocks, a group monitoring internet outages around the world.
The internet blackout early Monday morning lasted eight hours.
The United Nations on Monday denounced Myanmar's military rulers for choking off the internet amid a crackdown on anti-coup protests.
The UN envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener spoke with the deputy commander of the Myanmar army, Soe Win, and warned that "network blackouts undermine core democratic principles," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said.
The envoy noted that such shutdowns "hurt key sectors, including banking, and heighten domestic tensions. And, so, we've made our concerns about this very clear," said Haq. — Bella Perez-Rubio with AFP
Follow this thread for updates on the situation in Myanmar, where a coup may be happening after de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other officials have reportedly been detained by the military.
Photo: Military officers wearing facemasks who serve as members of Myanmar's parliament leave after a session at the Assembly of the Union (Pyidaungsu Hluttaw) in Naypyidaw on March 10, 2020. AFP/Ye Aung Thu
Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi will appear in court via video conference this week over charges brought against her by the new military junta, her lawyer said Monday.
Army chief General Min Aung Hlaing has justified the February 1 coup by alleging widespread voter fraud in November's elections, which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party swept.
Two days after the putsch, the 75-year-old Nobel laureate was hit with the unusual charge of violating Myanmar's import and export law, after a search of her house found walkie-talkies. — AFP
Fresh protests erupt in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon on Monday following an overnight internet blackout and the deployment of troops on the streets, according to an AFP photographer.
Hundreds of engineering and technology students gather in the north of the city, two weeks after the military seized power, ending a decade-old fledgling democracy following generations of junta rule. — AFP
Myanmar's generals will be "held accountable" for any suppression of a burgeoning civil disobedience campaign, a UN rights envoy says on Monday.
"It's as if the generals have declared war on the people of Myanmar," Tom Andrews, the UN special rapporteur for Myanmar, writes on Twitter. "These are signs of desperation. Attention generals: You WILL be held accountable." — AFP
It's as if the generals have declared war on the people of Myanmar: late night raids; mounting arrests; more rights stripped away; another Internet shutdown; military convoys entering communities. These are signs of desperation. Attention generals: You WILL be held accountable.— UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews (@RapporteurUn) February 14, 2021
Myanmar was experiencing its third nationwide internet blackout in two weeks on Monday, a monitoring group said, after troop deployments around the country in signs of a crackdown on anti-coup protests.
"A near-total internet shutdown is in effect in #Myanmar as of 1 am local time; real-time network data show national connectivity at just 14% of ordinary levels following state-ordered information blackout," NetBlocks wrote on Twitter. — AFP
Otherworldly forces are displeased with the generals behind Myanmar's coup, according to the ornately dressed spirit mediums joining street protests to denounce the country's sudden turn back to army rule.
A group of the clairvoyants this week marched alongside civil servants, garment factory workers and students in the commercial capital Yangon to call for the release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
They channel the 37 great "nats" — or deities — venerated in Myanmar, a Buddhist-majority country where animist worship and superstitious beliefs are part of everyday life for some.
"Nats do not want military rule," insisted Achaintan Man Gay Oo, 48. "They also want the release of Mother Suu."
It has become apparent to the mediums that the spirits are "unhappy" with the sudden end to Myanmar's nascent democracy, the 48-year-old told AFP. — AFP
