With 2,022 new infections, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines hit 545,300
In this photo taken on Feb. 8, 2021, a few vendors continue to sell pork at the Balintawak Market despite calls of consumer advocacy groups for a pork holiday.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

With 2,022 new infections, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines hit 545,300

(Philstar.com) - February 12, 2021 - 4:05pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:17 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Friday recorded 2,022 new coronavirus infections, bringing the national caseload to 545,300. 

Of the total number of cases, the department has marked 33,151 or 6.1% as active.

Another 333 people were reported to have survived the virus, bringing recoveries to 500,654.

But the death toll rose to 11,495 after the DOH recorded another 26 fatalities.

What's new?

  • Starting Feb. 15, 2021, the country's coronavirus task force will allow religious gatherings in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) to seat up to 50% of venue capacity.
  • Cinemas, driving schools, arcades, libraries, museums, theme parks, and other businesses and tourist attractions in areas under GCQ will be allowed to reopen and expand subject to the issuance of implementing guidelines.
  • Friday's cases post the highest daily rise since Jan. 31, 2021, when the DOH recorded 2,103 new infections.
  • However, Friday's tally also marks the lowest number of deaths recorded since January 22, when the department recorded 20 fatalities.
     

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Xave Gregorio

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
