Philippines logs 1,734 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 543,282
A health worker participates in the vaccine simulation activity in Mandaluyong City on January 27, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

(Philstar.com) - February 11, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines logged 1,734 new coronavirus infections Thursday, pushing the nationwide total to 543,282.

Of the confirmed cases, 31,478 are active cases or those who are still undergoing treatment or quarantine. 

Recoveries reached 500,335 after 423 more people were cleared of the virus.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 68 to 11,469.

What’s new today?

  • Malacañang said the Philippines is expected to receive 600,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech on February 23. Of these, 100,000 will be allocated to the Philippine military. But the country’s Food and Drug Administration has yet to grant emergency use authorization to Sinovac’s CoronaVac jab.
  • FDA has approved the Presidential Security Group’s application for “compassionate special permit” for the use of 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinopharm.
  • The Quezon City government said it will conduct contact tracing and testing in Barangay Commonwealth after learning that an individual infected with B.1.1.7 variant was staying in the area.

