Philippines logs 1,734 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 543,282

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines logged 1,734 new coronavirus infections Thursday, pushing the nationwide total to 543,282.

Of the confirmed cases, 31,478 are active cases or those who are still undergoing treatment or quarantine.

Recoveries reached 500,335 after 423 more people were cleared of the virus.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 68 to 11,469.

