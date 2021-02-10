House passes mandatory immunization, MSME aid bills

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives recently passed two measures seeking to expand the mandatory immunization program and giving additional assistance for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the pandemic.

Voting 206-1 with one abstention last Monday, Congress approved on third and final reading House Bill 8558, or the proposed Mandatory Immunization Program Act. The bill repeals Republic Act No. 10152 or the Mandatory Infants and Children Immunization Act of 2011 that only covers infants and children and a number of diseases with corresponding vaccine program.

The measure expands the list of diseases covered by the national immunization program to include diseases for adults like tuberculosis, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, poliomyelitis, measles, mumps, rubella or German measles, hepatitis-B, H. influenza type B (HIB), rotavirus, Japanese encephalitis, pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) and human papilloma virus (HPV).

Also included in the national immunization program are boosters for measles, rubella, tetanus and diphtheria (MRTD). Administration of the vaccines will be free if undertaken in a government hospital, or will be covered by PhilHealth if in a private facility.

The measure seeks to create the National Immunization Technical and Advisory Group (NITAG) under the Department of Health (DOH) that advises on immunization and vaccine “for all life stages.”

More MSME aid

In yesterday’s session, the House plenary voted 185-16 with two abstentions to approve on third and final reading House Bill 7749 or the proposed Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery Act (GUIDE).

The GUIDE bill taps the Philippine Guarantee Corp. to expand its guarantee program for MSMEs and directs the Development Bank of the Philippines and Land Bank of the Philippines to expand its loan programs for MSMEs affected by the health crisis.

Both banks are also mandated to create Accelerate Recovery to Intensify Solidarity and Equity (ARISE), a special holding company that will reinvigorate strategically important industries experiencing liquidity issues due to the health crisis.