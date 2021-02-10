Deadline set for political parties to register

MANILA, Philippines — The deadline has been set for the registration of political parties and coalitions for the May 2022 national elections.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said political parties and party coalitions must file their petitions to register not later than April 30, 2021 and May 31, 2021, respectively.

According to Comelec, any group may register as a political party, except religious sects and groups that seek to achieve its goal through violence.

Comelec said qualified groups may already file with the Commission their verified petition accompanied by their constitution and by-laws, platform or program of government and other relevant information.

Under the law, political parties and party coalitions are mandated to register with the Comelec to qualify for the right to participate in elections.

The Omnibus Election Code defines a political party as an organized group of persons pursuing the same ideology, political ideas or platforms of government.