DFA says 63 more Filipinos abroad infected with COVID-19
This Dec. 24, 2020 photo shows passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
This Dec. 24, 2020 photo shows passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

DFA says 63 more Filipinos abroad infected with COVID-19

(Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 10:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The foreign affairs department on Tuesday reported 63 new coronavirus cases among Filipinos abroad, raising its overall count to now at 14,554.

In its daily bulletin, the DFA said today's additional infections were from the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

The agency added that 15 more Filipino patients have since recovered, with the count of those who got well reaching 9,155.

No new deaths, meanwhile, were tallied on February 9 with the toll still at 954. 

Some 4,445 are continuing to receive treatment in 86 countries across the world, officials added.

The Middle East now accounts for 8,103 Filipino cases, with deaths at 610 and recoveries at 4,755.

Asia Pacific follows with 2,863 infected, 21 dead and 2,041 recovered.

Europe has now confirmed 2,736 Filipinos sick with the COVID-19, deaths remaining at 123 and recoveries at 1,810.

The Americas in now 11 countries, have 852 cases, with its death toll of 200 the second highest, and its recoveries at 549.

To date, the pandemic has infected more than 106.56 million with deaths reaching 2.32 million, per figures from the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.

In both cases and deaths, the United States continued to have the most at 27.09 million infections and more than 465,000 fatalities.

India, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Russia followed, with the Philippines' 540,227 puts it again at the 32nd spot.

