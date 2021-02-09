#VACCINEWATCHPH
Lawyers in anti-terrorism law petitions reminded against public statements
This photo release shows the set up for the oral arguments on the anti-terrorism law petitions, conducted following safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supreme Court Public Information Office/released

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 7:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta warned lawyers involved in the high stakes petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 to refrain from speaking in public on the merits of the case.

As Peralta closed the second day of oral arguments on the petitions on Tuesday, the chief justice reminded lawyers who they said were giving interviews through television and even social media on the merits of the case and their position on issues.

“We would like to ask the lawyers to please refrain from being interviewed while these cases are pending resolution. You know the effect when one goes to the media and discusses his position. It might affect the outcome of these cases so please refrain,” Peralta said.

“We do not like that we will use our coercive power in disciplining lawyers,” the chief justice added.

The sub judice rule restricts comments on judicial proceedings to avoid prejudging the issue, influencing the court or obstruction the administration of justice.

Violation of the rule may result in being cited for indirect contempt as stated in Section 3(d) Rule 71 of the Rules of Court. It states that a person guilty of “any improper conduct tending, directly or indirectly, to impede, obstruct, or degrade the administration of justice” may be punished for indirect contempt.

Peralta refused to identify the lawyers he was referring to, but reiterated his reminder not to discuss the merits of the case in public. “Reminder lang please para we will not be affected, okay,” he added.

The oral arguments on the 37 consolidated petitions will resume, for the third day, on February 16 afternoon.

So far, only five justices have posed their questions to the petitioners. Other magistrates also wish to interpellate them and debates will continue in the next session, Peralta said.

Following the interpellation of the petitioners, the amicus curiae or the “friend of court” will state his position. Retired SC Justice Francis Jardeleza has earlier been appointed as the amicus curiae.

Under the Rules of Court, the court may invite “experienced and impartial attorneys” to appear as amici curiae to help in disposition of issues submitted to it.

The presentation and interpellation of the respondents, to be represented by Solicitor General Jose Calida will follow.

