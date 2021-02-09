#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Another 3,851 migrant Filipinos forced back home by pandemic last week â€” DFA
Government personnel assist returning OFWs on May 26, 2020 as they register their personal details upon arrival at the Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental.
The STAR/Gerry Lee Gorit

Another 3,851 migrant Filipinos forced back home by pandemic last week — DFA

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 10:11am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said another 3,851 overseas Filipinos returned home last week as the lingering coronavirus pandemic continues to displace migrant workers across the globe.

DFA on Monday night said it has repatriated a total of 359,977 migrant Filipinos since February 2020. Of these, 99,869 are seafarers while 260,108 are land-based.

Among those repatriated last week were six Filipino trafficking victims who sheltered in the Philippine Embassy in Damascus after fleeing abusive employers.

DFA in a Saturday morning press release said all six Filipino women left Syria two days prior and were expected to arrive later that afternoon.

The agency also said they were the "first batch of repatriates among the 38 Filipinas currently housed at the Philippine Embassy shelter in Damascus," — all of whom fled their employers due to harsh working conditions.

The Department of Labor and Employment, which also oversees the repatriation of migrant workers, in late January, said the total number of repatriates was at 416,000.

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIGRANT WORKERS NOVEL COROANVIRUS OFWS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte: No license for ABS-CBN even if Congress grants franchise
Duterte: No license for ABS-CBN even if Congress grants franchise
12 hours ago
Duterte said he respects the legislative branch's power to grant franchises, but said "I will not allow the NTC to give them...
Headlines
fbfb
SC upholds dismissal of De Lima's habeas data plea vs Duterte over his remarks
SC upholds dismissal of De Lima's habeas data plea vs Duterte over his remarks
By Kristine Joy Patag | 16 hours ago
“With all due respect, this Court’s October 15, 2019 Resolution, and the summary denial of this Motion for Reconsideration,...
Headlines
fbfb
LTO-deputized private firms to make P15 billion annually &ndash; Recto
LTO-deputized private firms to make P15 billion annually – Recto
By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
The many new fees imposed by the Land Transportation Office are creating a “lucrative downstream industry as a result...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Ex-chief justice Corona entitled to retirement benefits&rsquo;
‘Ex-chief justice Corona entitled to retirement benefits’
By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
Four years after his death, the Supreme Court has granted the immediate release of retirement benefits to former chief justice...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate panel summons &lsquo;Big 4&rsquo; motorcycle dealers
Senate panel summons ‘Big 4’ motorcycle dealers
By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee will summon the so-called Big Four motorcycle dealers, which Sen. Richard Gordon suspects...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Comelec calls on 6.3 million delisted voters to register
Comelec calls on 6.3 million delisted voters to register
23 minutes ago
Guanzon said some 6.3 million voters were “dropped from list” for failing to vote in either the 2016 and 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
Catholic faithful urged: Burn own palms for Ash Wednesday
Catholic faithful urged: Burn own palms for Ash Wednesday
By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila is allowing families to burn their own palms and daub ashes among themselves in observance...
Headlines
fbfb
Vendors stage pork holiday vs price cap
Vendors stage pork holiday vs price cap
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
Pork was scarce in market stalls yesterday and chicken seemed to have also disappeared as most wet market vendors refused...
Headlines
fbfb
DND open to reviewing decision on UP pact
DND open to reviewing decision on UP pact
By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana is not closing the door on the possibility of reviewing and changing his decision to terminate...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Senior citizen Duterte among 1st to get vaccine
Palace: Senior citizen Duterte among 1st to get vaccine
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Duterte has said he would be among the last to receive a COVID vaccine if there’s any left over, to give way...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with