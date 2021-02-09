Another 3,851 migrant Filipinos forced back home by pandemic last week â€” DFA

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said another 3,851 overseas Filipinos returned home last week as the lingering coronavirus pandemic continues to displace migrant workers across the globe.

DFA on Monday night said it has repatriated a total of 359,977 migrant Filipinos since February 2020. Of these, 99,869 are seafarers while 260,108 are land-based.

The arrival of 3,851 OFs this week brings the total # of repatriated OFs to 359,977 (99,869 seafarers; 260,108 land-based), as the DFA works non-stop in making sure stranded OFs find their way home amidst the pandemic.@teddyboylocsin#DFAForgingAhead#AssistanceToNationals pic.twitter.com/LdY1y8yNBm — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) February 8, 2021

Among those repatriated last week were six Filipino trafficking victims who sheltered in the Philippine Embassy in Damascus after fleeing abusive employers.

DFA in a Saturday morning press release said all six Filipino women left Syria two days prior and were expected to arrive later that afternoon.

The agency also said they were the "first batch of repatriates among the 38 Filipinas currently housed at the Philippine Embassy shelter in Damascus," — all of whom fled their employers due to harsh working conditions.

The Department of Labor and Employment, which also oversees the repatriation of migrant workers, in late January, said the total number of repatriates was at 416,000.