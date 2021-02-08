Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 near 14,500

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign affairs officials on Monday said 22 more Filipinos abroad have contracted the coronavirus, raising its total to 14,491.

In its daily bulletin, DFA did not identify where the additonal cases came from, but it also reported 25 new recoveries to brings its count to 9,140.

No new deaths, meanwhile, were tallied on February 8 with the number of fatalities staying at 954.

"The DFA together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad amidst the pandemic," officials said.

Among 86 countries that have confirmed cases among Filipino communities, those in the Middle East remain with the highest infections at 8,073, along with 610 deaths and 4,755 recoveries.

Asia Pacific follows with 2,859 cases, 21 deaths and 2,037 recoveries, while Europe accounts for 2,709 cases, 123 deaths and 1,799 patients who got well.

The Americas in its 10 countries now have 850 cases, with fatalities staying at 200 and recoveries at 549.

Globally, the number of persons infected by the COVID-19 reached 106.22 million over the weekend, with deaths at 2.31 million.

In both cases, the United States continues to have the most at now 27 million infections and more than 463,000 deaths.

India, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Russia follow in the Top 5 list, while the Philippines has moved a single notch to place 31st with its 538,995 cases to date.