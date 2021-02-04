LIVE: Senate hearing on China's coast guard law, destructive activity in West Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines — Senate panels on Thursday will hold a hearing on the damage wrought by Chinese ships on the West Philippine Sea and a new law passed by Beijing that allows its coast guard to fire on foreign ships.

They will take up Senate Resolution No. 369, filed by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, which urges the executive branch "to exert legal and diplomatic pressure upon the Chinese government to cease all ecologically destructive activities in the West Philippine Sea and to pay reparations for [the] damage already done."

Senators will also tackle a privilege speech delivered by Sen. Francis Tolentino last week where he expressed concern over China's new law allowing its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels. The law also allows members of the coast guard to destroy structures built by foreign countries on reefs claimed by Beijing and to board and inspect foreign vessels in waters claimed by China.

Beijing has long refused to acknowledge an arbitral ruling that junks its claims over the resource-rich West Philippine Sea, the part of the South China Sea within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. last week filed a protest against the law, reversing his previous position that it was "none of our business," noting that it was "a verbal threat of war to any country that defies" it.

In addition to these issues, the Senate committees on foreign relations, women, labor, resources and national defense will also tackle the following resolutions:

