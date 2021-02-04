#VACCINEWATCHPH
LIVE: Senate hearing on China's coast guard law, destructive activity in West Philippine Sea

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2021 - 1:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senate panels on Thursday will hold a hearing on the damage wrought by Chinese ships on the West Philippine Sea and a new law passed by Beijing that allows its coast guard to fire on foreign ships.

They will take up Senate Resolution No. 369, filed by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, which urges the executive branch "to exert legal and diplomatic pressure upon the Chinese government to cease all ecologically destructive activities in the West Philippine Sea and to pay reparations for [the] damage already done."

Senators will also tackle a privilege speech delivered by Sen. Francis Tolentino last week where he expressed concern over China's new law allowing its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels. The law also allows members of the coast guard to destroy structures built by foreign countries on reefs claimed by Beijing and to board and inspect foreign vessels in waters claimed by China.

READ: With world busy fighting coronavirus, China quietly builds installations on Philippine-claimed reefs

 

 

Beijing has long refused to acknowledge an arbitral ruling that junks its claims over the resource-rich West Philippine Sea, the part of the South China Sea within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. last week filed a protest against the law, reversing his previous position that it was "none of our business," noting that it was "a verbal threat of war to any country that defies" it.

In addition to these issues, the Senate committees on foreign relations, women, labor, resources and national defense will also tackle the following resolutions:

  • P.S. Res. No. 560 - To Support the Proposal of India and South Africa for the WTO to Suspend Implementation, Application and Enforcement of the Relevant Provisions of the Trips Agreement
  • P.S. Res. No. 535 - To Terminate All Present Efforts to Sell Properties of the Republic of the Philippines in Japan
  • P.S. Res. No. 309 - Inquiry and Assessment on the Visa Upon Arrival Policy for Chinese Nationals
  • P.S. Res. No. 158 - To Reconsider the Philippine Government’s Position on Any Resolution of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC)
  • P.S. Res. No. 130 - To Coordinate with the Iranian Authorities to Inquire on the Condition of the Twelve (12) Filipino Seamen Arrested by the Islamic Republic of Iran
  • P.S. Res. No. 77 - To Expedite the Return to South Korea of the Illegally Imported Plastic Wastes in Mindanao

Watch the Senate hearing LIVE, which will start at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

CHINA SENATE SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
