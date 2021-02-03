#VACCINEWATCHPH
NUPL claims raps vs 2 Aeta farmers is military's reprisal for death of soldier
Protesters wearing face masks and face shield against Covid-19, hold an anti-terror law banner during a protest outside the supreme court in Manila on February 2, 2021, as the tribunal prepares to hear a case asking the court to declare the law as unconstitutional.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - February 3, 2021 - 3:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers on Wednesday claimed that the military had arrested and filed violation of anti-terrorism law complaints against the two Aeta farmers as a “reprisal” for their fellow soldier who was fatally wounded in an operation against New People’s Army.

Lawyer Josalee Deinla, NUPL spokesperson, said their lawyers handling the case against Aeta farmers Japer Gurung and Junior Ramos gathered that the filing of the raps was actually “an act of reprisal against the civilian population.”

In an interview with ANC’s Headstart, Deinla said one soldier was fatally wounded when the military was conducting an operation against NPA. “So it appears that it’s actually the practice of the military to arrest and detain civilians in retaliation to the NPA,” she added.

“It so happened that the civilians were fleeing so it now became easy for them to just accuse them as being part of the NPA members who were also fleeing allegedly the place after the encounter,” the NUPL lawyer added.

The complaint

Elements of the Armed Forces of the Philippines 73rd Reconnaissance Company, 7th Infantry Division, Philippine Army arrested and filed complaints against on Aug. 26, 2020, days after they were arrested.

Gurung and Ramos sought the Supreme Court’s nod to allow them to join the legal fight against the anti-terrorism law, which they said they are the first casualties of.

In their petition, the Aeta farmers said they were fleeing with their families when, after sharing a meal with soldiers, they were told they are under arrest for being NPA members trying to flee the area.

Under military custody, Gurung and Ramos said they were tortured and forced to confess to being NPA members.

In September 2020, the AFP denied that the military had abused Aetas during their operations in San Marcaelino, Zambales in the previous month.

Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesperson, was quoted in a Philippine News Agency report as saying: “The recent baseless charges against the Army personnel from the 7th Infantry Division who operated in Zambales turned out to be hearsay, unfounded claims and lies.”

The Aeta farmers’ case and the anti-terrorism law

IPs are one of the 37 groups of petitioners calling for the nullification of the anti-terrorism law. They told the court that “inextricably and inexplicably linked to the right to self-determination is the right to oppose, criticize, and dissent from development aggression and the policy of militarization that comes with it.”

Faced with IP opposition to so-called development projects as part of their rights, State forces have often resorted to red-tagging, the petitioners said.

After they are accused of being communists or terrorists, it would then be easy for military and paramilitary to “silence or cause untold human rights abuses on vocal dissenters, and thereby subdue the indigenous peoples assertion of their rights.”

READ: Lawyer to amplify long unheard Moro, IP voices at anti-terrorism law debate

In their petition to the SC, Gurung and Ramos said they indigenous Aetas whose ancestors were original settles in Brgy. Buhawen, San Marcelino, Zambales. They said they till their small farms and forage banana blossoms for a living.

The SC has yet to rule on their petition-in-intervention, but during the first oral arguments the petitions on Tuesday, Associate Justice Marvic Leonen cited their case which he said may be an “actual case” against the law.

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW NATIONAL UNION OF PEOPLES LAWYERS SUPREME COURT
