Senators seek deferment of child car seat law implementation

MANILA, Philippines — Senators on Tuesday sought for the deferment of the implementation of the child car seat law, citing guidelines yet to be finalized as well as the economic impact it may have on the public.

With the measure taking effect, children below 12 years old would now be prohibited from taking the front seat in vehicles, while the driver is required to properly secure a child in a restraint system unless the child is at least 4.92 feet tall and can be covered by a regular seat belt.

It had since spurred questions from those who own vehicles, with a Land Transportation official saying in jest that families with bigger children should instead get bigger cars, to which he has since apologized for.

Such lingering concerns about the law led six members of the upper chamber to file Resolution No. 633, urging that its rollout be delayed "until necessary guidelines are put in place and agency mandates are fulfilled."

"Even if the law is well-intentioned, it is understandable that Filipinos would be apprehensive about the implementation of this measure especially since the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the various community quarantines are still being felt by majority of Filipinos," the resolution read.

Senators who were signatory to it were Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sonny Angara, Nancy Binay, Joel Villanueva and Sherwin Gatchalian.

The lawmakers said decent child car seats which could cost between P3,000 to P60,000 could "undoubtedly add to the financial burden of motorists."

LTO officials as well as the trade department have also yet to come up with fitting stations and a list of car seat brands that meet regulations, they added.

The call from the senators seemed to have been in line with the position of the transportation department and the LTO, which both backed the deferment and said there would be no sanctions yet for those without child car seats.

"In consideration of the current pandemic, and until a comprehensive information, education, and communications campaign is executed in close coordination with nonprofits, civil society organizations and agencies such as PIA, DepEd, and DOH, the DOTr and LTO favor the deferment of its full implementation in terms of enforcement," said transportation spokesperson Goddess Libiran.

The LTO earlier said that violators will have no fines for now and will initially be warned and given information materials about the law. According to the office, issuances of fines and imposition of driver’s license demerit points may be done in three to six months. — Christian Deiparine with reports from Franco Luna, and Paolo Romero/The STAR