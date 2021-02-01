#VACCINEWATCHPH
Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 hit 13,963 by February
Airline ground staff (L) wearing protective gear work at the counter at the airport in Manila on August 4, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 hit 13,963 by February

(Philstar.com) - February 1, 2021 - 7:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Filipinos abroad with the coronavirus hit 13,963 by February 1, as officials report three new cases on Monday along with two more deaths.

Today's development also brings the foreign affairs department's count of fatalities among Filipinos overseas to 952, while 8,919 have since recovered.

Some 4,092 remain receiving treatment across 85 countries to date.

DFA did not identify where the new Filipino patients had come from, but in its own figures, the Middle East continues to have the most number of cases at 7,881, along with 608 deaths and 4,754 recoveries.

Asia Pacific follows with 2,773 cases, 21 deaths and 1,974 patients who got well.

Europe now accounts for 2,473 Filipinos sick with COVID-19, 123 dead and 1,655 since recovered.

The Americas, meanwhile, in its 10 countries, have 836, the least in the agency's overall count. Still, it continues to have the second highest deaths at 200, with 536 recoveries.

Globally, more than 103 million have contracted the COVID-19 nearly a year since the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic.

Fatalities in 192 countries have also soared to 2.22 million, with the United States leading in both with 26.1 million cases and over 441,000 deaths.

India (10.7 million), Brazil (9.2 million), the United Kingdom (3.828 million) and Russia (3.825 million) follow in the Top 5 list of countries with most infections.

The Philippines with its 527,272 put it at the 32nd spot in the world, but remains the second highest in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia's 1.08 million coronavirus cases.

