NBI going after smugglers of vaccines used by PSG

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation has joined the hunt for the people behind the entry of unregistered COVID-19 vaccines, some of which ended up being injected on President Duterte’s close-in detail from the Presidential Security Group (PSG).

Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero told The STAR yesterday that their agents are closely coordinating with the NBI in running after the persons who smuggled the vaccines.

“Still ongoing. It’s a joint investigation with the NBI,” Guerrero said in a text message when asked for updates on the BOC’s investigation on how the vaccines were illegally shipped to the Philippines without passing through customs.

“We cannot yet disclose our findings until everything is completed,” he added.

Despite the President’s previous pronouncement that he will not allow the PSG to face any investigation over their clandestine inoculation against COVID-19, Guerrero said the investigation continues to determine how the vaccines reached the country.

Lapses within the BOC as far as the shipment of the alleged illegal vaccines is concerned are being reviewed, he said.

The probe is also being coordinated with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

But in an interview with CNN Philippines last Wednesday, FDA director general Eric Domingo said that their coordination with the BOC has brought them nowhere near tracing where the vaccines came from.

“We are working with the Bureau of Customs. We’ve found out nothing. We couldn’t trace where these (vaccines) are coming from,” Domingo said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Guerrero maintained that the BOC has been giving all the information requested by the FDA.

Asked why the FDA chief seemed unsatisfied with the ongoing investigation, he said: “I do not know. We have provided them documents and information they requested.”