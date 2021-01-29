#VACCINEWATCHPH
House OKs bill on suspension of SSS premium hike
Congressmen decided via voice voting to approve on second reading House Bill No. 8512, an amendment to Republic Act 11199 (Social Security Act) which grants the Chief Executive the power to suspend scheduled SSS premium hikes in times of national emergencies.
Edu Punay (The Philippine Star) - January 29, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A measure authorizing President Duterte to suspend the scheduled increases in Social Security System (SSS) contribution rates this year was approved the other day in the House of Representatives.

Congressmen decided via voice voting to approve on second reading House Bill No. 8512, an amendment to Republic Act 11199 (Social Security Act) which grants the Chief Executive the power to suspend scheduled SSS premium hikes in times of national emergencies.

Authored by Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, the bill would apply in the present situation when the nation is gripped by the coronavirus pandemic.

Velasco cited the need to defer the implementation of the SSS premium hikes as many Filipinos continue to suffer from unemployment or underemployment due to the health crisis.

“Increasing the rate of contribution of SSS members will strikingly undermine the recovery effort of everyone suffering from job losses, wage reduction, business closures and health-related issues,” he said.

Quezon City 5th District Rep. Alfred Vargas, House social services committee chair and another proponent of the measure, suggested that the SSS achieve its goals without having to pass on the burden to its members during the pandemic.

“We (in Congress) are open to helping SSS in exploring other ways to replenish their fund,” he said.

The increase in SSS premium rate from 12 percent to 13 percent is mandated under RA 11199. Following the schedule, there should be a one percentage point increase every year until it reaches 15 percent in 2025.

Earlier this week, the House also passed on second reading HB 8461, which seeks to authorize the President to defer similar premium increases for members of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. during national emergencies.

