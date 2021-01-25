#VACCINEWATCHPH
2 Philippine hotels granted Safe Travels stamp by world tourism body
Joy Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila Quality Manager Abegail Nicolas, Director of Sales and Marketing Laurie Cardena and General Manager Antoine Weinstein, DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat and DOT National Capital Region (NCR) Director Woodrow Maquiling, Jr.
DOT/Released

2 Philippine hotels granted Safe Travels stamp by world tourism body

Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 25, 2021 - 9:51pm

MANILA, Philippines—The World Travel and Tourism Council recently awarded two luxury hotels in Metro Manila Safe Travels stamp through the Department of Tourism.

Joy Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila and Grand Hyatt Hotel were the first two recipients of the Safe Travels stamp.

According to DOT, the WTTC Safe Travels stamp launched in June last year is the “world’s first-ever global safety and hygiene stamp.”

This allows travelers to “recognize governments and businesses around the world that have adopted health and hygiene globally-standardized protocols and experience ‘Safe Travels.’” 

Those who were granted the stamp such as hotels, airlines, restaurants, tour operators, attractions, transportation and airports can use the stamp as a guarantee that they conform to health and safety protocols required by the WTTC.  

The DOT welcomed the hotel stamp of approval.

It said that recipients will benefit from global exposure and the wide network of WTTC member organizations.

The two hotels will also gain brand awareness, with the logos distinctly posted at the WTTC website. 

The WTTC is an international organization representing leaders of the global travel and tourism industry. The DOT said it accounts for 10% of the global gross domestic product and employment. 

In September, the Philippines was the 100th country to receive the WTTC stamp.

The country was assessed to implement health and safety guidelines (HSG) that are aligned with the WTTC’s core requirements. 

The DOT then assumed its role as a Safe Travel Ambassador and advocates for the implementation of the Safe Travel protocols in tourism enterprises and compliant destinations.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat urged other destinations to comply with the safe travel protocols.

“We enjoin more destinations and businesses to secure this seal of good housekeeping to better leverage our country as a safe tourism destination,” Puyat said.

She added that while the staycation hotels are qualified, having passed the DOT HSGs, these accommodation establishments must still apply.

“As bearers of this Stamp, they carry the responsibility to sustain implementation of DOT HSGs and ensuring that these remain aligned with those of the WTTC,” she said.

As of this month, there are only 15 accredited accommodation establishments in Metro Manila that operate as staycation hotels.

These are: Grand Hyatt Hotel, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, Okada Manila Hotel, Shangri-La at the Fort, Nobu Hotel, Joy Nostalg Hotel and Suites Manila, EDSA Shangri-La Manila, Solaire Resort, Hyatt Regency City of Dreams, Nuwa Hotel City of Dreams, The Peninsula Manila, Aruga by Rockwell, Sheraton Manila Hotel, Hilton Manila and Hotel Okura Manila.

