19 more Filipinos abroad infected, 3 dead from COVID-19
This 2017 file photo shows the Christmas rush at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.
PNA/Avito Dalan, File

(Philstar.com) - January 20, 2021 - 9:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign affairs officials on Wednesday reported 19 new infections and three more deaths from the coronavirus among Filipinos abroad, bringing its overall count to now at 13,624.

In its daily bulletin, the DFA said today's additional cases came from the Americas, Europe and the Middle East.

The developments bring the number of Filipinos overseas who died from the pandemic to 944, while 3,935 continue to receive treatment.

Some 8,745 have been reported to have since recovered, with 61 more patients getting well on January 20.

"The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic," the agency said.

To date, the Middle East continues to have the most number of infections among Filipino communities at 7,845, with deaths now reaching 605 and recoveries at 4,752.

Asia Pacific follows with 2,747 cases, 1,961 recoveries and its death toll remaining at 21.

Europe, meanwhile, now accounts for 2,218 Filipinos infected, 118 dead and 1,499 recovered from the COVID-19.

The Americas in its 10 countries have the least infections at 814, but it holds the second highest fatality count at 200, with 533 since recovering.

Globally, there have been 96.2 million individuals infected with the coronavirus per figures by the John Hopkins University and Medicine.

Deaths are now at 2.05 million, while 53.1 million have recovered in 191 countries that had confirmed cases.

The United States, which today faces a crucial change in administration, remains with the highest infections at 24.2 million and fatalities at over 401,000.

In the Top 5 list of countries with the highest cases, there follows India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom, while the Philippines in its more than 505,000 infections put it at the 32nd spot.

