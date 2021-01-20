#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOH: Teachers won't be tapped to give out COVID-19 shots
In this July 21, 2020, photo, teachers at Jose dela Peña National High School in Marikina City attend a training session on e-learning in preparation for the coming opening of classes.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

DOH: Teachers won't be tapped to give out COVID-19 shots

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2021 - 6:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Teachers will not be asked to administer COVID-19 vaccines once the country begins the inoculation program this year, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

Instead, educators could be tapped to help in disseminating information on COVID-19 vaccines and  the government’s immunization program.

“Teachers will not administer vaccines. If we ask for their help, they can be part of teams for information dissemination, and mobilizing and engaging communities. But nothing is final yet. It is only one of the recommendations,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing. 

The DOH is also looking at deploying pharmacists and midwives as vaccinators. So far, only physicians and doctors are allowed to administer vaccines.

Pharmacists are authorized to vaccinate, provided they will undergo trainings on the safe administration of shots and management of adverse event following immunization.

Midwives are also allowed to administer vaccines, especially in the DOH’s national immunization program.

Vergeire said they will hold meetings with pharmacists and midwives to discuss their possible roles in the vaccination program.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez earlier told ABS-CBN News Channel that some 25,000 vaccinators are already being trained.

The government had already identified a total of 4,512 fixed vaccination sites, with each center aiming to immunize 300 people a day.

The target is to vaccinate 50 to 70 million Filipinos against COVID-19 in 2021 alone with the first shots expected to arrive as early as February.

With over 505,000 COVID-19 cases and 10,000 deaths, the Philippines has the second worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia.

 

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 18, 2021 - 1:25pm

The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.

Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

January 18, 2021 - 1:25pm

The Department of Health clarifies that the vaccine prices reported by the Senate are not the negotiated prices that the government and the manufacturer agreed on.

The vaccine prices that circulated earlier were indicative market prices based on rates published by drugmakers, the DOH says.

"The DOH urges the public to trust and respect the process that the country, through vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, is undertaking to ensure that Filipinos are afforded the best vaccines at the most ideal prices," the agency says in a statement.

January 14, 2021 - 4:09pm

The House of Representatives committee on Health will conduct its own hearing on the government's COVID-19 vaccination plan on January 18.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. have been invited as resource persons for the inquiry.

Representatives from the Food and Drug Administration, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Health Technology Assessment Council, Department of Science and Technology and World Health Organization have also been invited.

January 14, 2021 - 2:35pm

Sen. Grace Poe says the government should immediately negotiate the purchase and delivery of Pfizer vaccine now that the Food and Drug Administration has approved it for emergency use.

"The Filipinos have long waited for a safe and effective vaccine that would give them protection against COVID-19," Poe says in a statement.

"Negotiations with Pfizer should be prioritized over deals with other manufacturers whose products have yet to get FDA's approval," she adds.

January 14, 2021 - 12:01pm

China's Sinovac applies for emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine.

January 14, 2021 - 11:46am

The Philippines approves Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

