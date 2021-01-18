#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines eyes house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination for vulnerable Filipinos
A staff member inoculates a colleague with a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Baruipur sub-divisional hospital on the outskirts of Kolkata, India on January 18, 2021.
AFP/Dibyangshu Sarkar

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 18, 2021 - 5:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government is considering conducting house-to-house vaccination for vulnerable Filipinos who cannot to go to designated vaccination centers, the Department of Health said Monday.

During the House committee on health’s hearing on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program, DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III said doing house-to-house inoculation is “possible.”

“This is part of the planning, especially for those who are very, very vulnerable and high-risk senior citizens,” Duque said in Filipino.

“If they will have difficulty going to vaccine sites, we will bring the vaccines to them,” he said.

But the health chief stressed that this is “more of an exception rather than the rule” because protocols on post immunization surveillance, monitoring and reporting of adverse events following vaccination must be followed.

In a Senate hearing last week, Duque said that 4,512 vaccination sites will be set up across the country. Each site aims to inoculate 300 people a day.

The Philippines is targeting to vaccinate 50 to 70 million Filipinos against COVID-19 this year alone, with the first shots expected to arrive as early as February. This target, however, depends on the availability of vaccine supplies, which had been mostly procured by wealthy nations.

The government also faces the critical task of storing shots and distributing them across the archipelago, as well as reestablishing public trust on vaccine after the highly politicized Dengvaxia controversy.

The country signed term sheets with Novavax for 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, AstraZeneca for 17 million doses and Sinovac for 25 million doses.

Only Pfizer has so far obtained emergency use authorization from the country’s Food and Drug Administration for its jab. Such approval is needed for any COVID-19 vaccine before it can be rolled out. 

With over half a million COVID-19 cases and nearly 10,000 deaths, the Philippines has the second worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 18, 2021 - 1:25pm

The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.

Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

January 18, 2021 - 1:25pm

The Department of Health clarifies that the vaccine prices reported by the Senate are not the negotiated prices that the government and the manufacturer agreed on.

The vaccine prices that circulated earlier were indicative market prices based on rates published by drugmakers, the DOH says.

"The DOH urges the public to trust and respect the process that the country, through vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, is undertaking to ensure that Filipinos are afforded the best vaccines at the most ideal prices," the agency says in a statement.

January 14, 2021 - 4:09pm

The House of Representatives committee on Health will conduct its own hearing on the government's COVID-19 vaccination plan on January 18.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. have been invited as resource persons for the inquiry.

Representatives from the Food and Drug Administration, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Health Technology Assessment Council, Department of Science and Technology and World Health Organization have also been invited.

January 14, 2021 - 2:35pm

Sen. Grace Poe says the government should immediately negotiate the purchase and delivery of Pfizer vaccine now that the Food and Drug Administration has approved it for emergency use.

"The Filipinos have long waited for a safe and effective vaccine that would give them protection against COVID-19," Poe says in a statement.

"Negotiations with Pfizer should be prioritized over deals with other manufacturers whose products have yet to get FDA's approval," she adds.

January 14, 2021 - 12:01pm

China's Sinovac applies for emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine.

January 14, 2021 - 11:46am

The Philippines approves Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

