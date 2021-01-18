#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Immigration: More than 11,7000 Filipinos stopped at airports in 2020
In this photo from the Bureau of Immigration Facebook page, an Immigration officer inspects a traveler's passport.
Bureau of Immigration FB Page

Immigration: More than 11,7000 Filipinos stopped at airports in 2020

(Philstar.com) - January 18, 2021 - 5:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration stopped more than 11,700 Filipino passengers from leaving the country in 2020.

Aside from government efforts against illegal recruitment and human trafficking, last year also saw travel restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement Monday, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the bureau stopped the departure of 11,706 passengers in 2020. Of these, 9,411 were supposed to fly out of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

This is 70% lower than the 38,522 travelers barred from leaving the country in 2019, BI said.

Morente explained to travel restrictions and international flight suspensions enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic naturally caused a dip in the number of Filipinos who traveled abroad in 2020.

Fraudulent or missing documents

But even with strict travel restrictions in the past year — the government only started easing the ban in October — “the pandemic did not stop human traffickers and illegal recruiters from continuing with their nefarious activities and recruiting victims,” the statement read.

BI Intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr., who supervises the bureau’s travel control and enforcement unit, explained that passengers are barred from leaving the country commonly due to failure to present required documents, carrying fraudulent documents and misrepresentation.

He also said that 295 passengers were turned over to the Inter-Agency Council against Trafficking (IACAT) as possible victims of trafficking.

Morente, meanwhile, expressed worry that once international travel returns to normal, the number of human trafficking victims may also rise. He reminded those who wish to work abroad that illegal recruiters will make them agree with below-standard arrangements.

He then urged aspiring OFWs to coordinate with the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) to ensure that their work is legal and registered.

The Philippines maintained its Tier 1 ranking in the US State Department’s 2019 Trafficking in Persons report released in July 2020. — Kristine Joy Patag

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION HUMAN TRAFFICKING IACAT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Guevarra: NBI forensic exam in Dacera case done
Guevarra: NBI forensic exam in Dacera case done
7 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has completed its forensic examination on the body of flight attendant Christine Dacera,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines getting all vaccines that China can spare
Philippines getting all vaccines that China can spare
By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The Philippines is getting as many COVID-19 vaccines as possible from China as Beijing claimed that its vaccines hold a “stronger”...
Headlines
fbfb
Australia unlikely to open border in 2021 &mdash; health official
Australia unlikely to open border in 2021 — health official
6 hours ago
Australia's border has been largely closed to overseas visitors since March 2020 to stem the spread of COVID-19, with a limited...
Headlines
fbfb
Razon leads efforts to bring in Moderna vaccine
Razon leads efforts to bring in Moderna vaccine
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Ports tycoon Enrique Razon is spearheading efforts to bring in Moderna’s vaccine against the coronavirus disease 2019,...
Headlines
fbfb
Presidency not for women? That&rsquo;s dad&rsquo;s opinion, says Sara
Presidency not for women? That’s dad’s opinion, says Sara
By Edith Regalado | 2 days ago
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio yesterday brushed aside the comments of her father, President Duterte, that the presidency...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
EUA for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine stays pending findings on elderly deaths in Norway
EUA for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine stays pending findings on elderly deaths in Norway
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Pfizer is the only pharmaceutical firm that has so far obtained an EUA from the local FDA for its vaccine, which has an efficacy...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines records over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases; total hits 502,736
Philippines records over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases; total hits 502,736
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The DOH reported 2,163 new cases, bringing confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country to 502,736, the second highest in...
Headlines
fbfb
Vilma Santos files bill for renewed ABS-CBN franchise
Vilma Santos files bill for renewed ABS-CBN franchise
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
At the time, Recto was quoted as saying at one of the company's protracted hearings: "With the present situation of ABS-CBN,...
Headlines
fbfb
Refuting own officials, Palace says Sinovac purchase already a 'done deal'
Refuting own officials, Palace says Sinovac purchase already a 'done deal'
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
Palace on Monday said the purchase for 25 million doses of China's Sinovac is already final, remarks in contrast to what officials...
Headlines
fbfb
'Up to the jab?' DOH may tap pharmacists, midwives for COVID-19 vaccination drive
'Up to the jab?' DOH may tap pharmacists, midwives for COVID-19 vaccination drive
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
In a briefing Monday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the government’s immunization program requires...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with