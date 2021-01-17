#VACCINEWATCHPH
Go leads groundbreaking rites for construction of Quezon hospital

(The Philippine Star) - January 17, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go over the weekend led the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the P40-million Lucena City General Hospital (LCGH) in Barangay MayaoParada in Lucena City, Quezon.

The hospital aims to decongest the Quezon Medical Center, which only has a 200-bed capacity and admits an average of 42, 269 patients yearly.

In his speech, Go reminded the province to strictly observe health protocols such as social distancing, wearing face mask and face shields and using alcohol amid the emergence of new COVID-19 variant.

He also boosted the crowd's morale by giving cash incentives, bikes, tablets, shoes, relief packs and vitamins.

"Whatever we can do to help your province and Lucena City, I and President Duterte are ready to serve you," Go told residents in Filipino.

The senator also urged local government units to "eradicate drugs and arrest criminals and corrupt politicians."

After the groundbreaking ceremony, Go visited Barangay Talao-talao in the city.

Meanwhile, Quezon 2nd District Rep. David Suarez, who joined Go in the event, cited the importance of focusing on health programs in light of the pandemic.

"With the long service that we have in our province, health is one of our primary advocacies," said Suarez, who was also referring to Alona Party-list Rep. Anna Suarez.

Quezon garnered multiple awards in the progressive healthcare programs such as Green Banner Award of 2018 (Crown Award) for Outstanding Comprehensive Nutrition Program and the GalingPook Award for LingapsaKalusugan/Health Coupon Program.

The LCGH is a project of the two lawmakers.

Suarez also thanked the provincial government for being proactive with its policies, which made it effective in handling the pandemic.

Also at the groundbreakingrites were Gov. Danilo Suarez, ViceGov. Samuel Nantes, Lucena City Mayor Roderick Alcala and other members of the provincial government.

