#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
Roman Catholic devotees wearing face masks, face shields and observing social distancing to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus attend mass on a road near Quiapo church in Manila on January 9, 2021, during the annual celebration of the feast of the Black Nazarene.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021

PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - January 17, 2021 - 9:24am

The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)

GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
6 die as Philippine air force chopper crashes in Bukidnon
6 die as Philippine air force chopper crashes in Bukidnon
By John Unson | 14 hours ago
Three Air Force personnel and three Army servicemen perished in a helicopter crash at Impasugong town in Bukidnon at past...
Headlines
fbfb
Expert on choosing vaccine brand: Safety over efficacy
Expert on choosing vaccine brand: Safety over efficacy
By Sheila Crisostomo | 9 hours ago
Amid debates on which COVID-19 vaccine is best for Filipinos, a technical adviser of the Department of Health (DOH) said the...
Headlines
fbfb
Government upbeat on program to decongest EDSA
Government upbeat on program to decongest EDSA
By Christina Mendez | 9 hours ago
Despite the pandemic, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar underscored on Friday that the...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 variant patient now asymptomatic
COVID-19 variant patient now asymptomatic
By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
The 29-year-old man from Barangay Kamuning in Quezon City who was infected with the more contagious variant of COVID-19 that...
Headlines
fbfb
Go leads groundbreaking rites for construction of Quezon hospital
January 17, 2021 - 12:00am
Sen. Bong Go over the weekend led the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the P40-million Lucena City General Hospital in Barangay MayaoParada in Lucena City, Quezon.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
House supermajority wants separate voting on Cha-cha
House supermajority wants separate voting on Cha-cha
By Edu Punay | 9 hours ago
The House of Representatives will pursue its plan to decide and vote on the proposed liberalization of economic provisions...
Headlines
fbfb
Oil prices may go up next week
Oil prices may go up next week
By Danessa Rivera | 9 hours ago
Motorists may have to brace for hefty fuel price hikes this week.
Headlines
fbfb
Senator lauds initiatives to procure vaccines
January 17, 2021 - 12:00am
Sen. Bong Go praised the combined efforts of the national government, local government units and the private sector for delivering a timely and effective national vaccination program for Filipinos.
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin lauds Manila-Beijing ties on Chinese foreign minister&rsquo;s third official visit to Philippines
Locsin lauds Manila-Beijing ties on Chinese foreign minister’s third official visit to Philippines
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 15 hours ago
The country's top diplomat celebrated what he called the mutual support and growing trust between Manila and Beijing as he...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surpass 498,000
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surpass 498,000
17 hours ago
The Department of Health reported 2,058 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the total number of cases to 498,691.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with