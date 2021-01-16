COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surpass 498,000

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported Saturday 2,058 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the total number of cases to 498,691.

Of these, 28,674 or 5.7% of the total are active cases, the DOH said.

The DOH also reported eight new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 9,884.

According to the DOH, 406 more recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 survivors to 460,133.

Where most cases were reported

Cavite, (MGCQ) – 96 cases

Rizal (MGCQ) – 96 cases

Leyte, (MGCQ) – 92 cases

Quezon City, (GCQ) – 85 cases

Mountain Province, (MGCQ) – 84 cases

What's new today?