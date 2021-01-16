#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
â€˜1 in 5 establishments not complying with health protocolsâ€™
According to Department of Labor and Employment Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez, only about 80 percent of 72,000 establishments were found compliant with occupational health and safety standards, based on DOLE inspections last year.
Michael Varcas

‘1 in 5 establishments not complying with health protocols’

Sheila Crisostomo (The Philippine Star) - January 16, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Almost a year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, one in every five business establishments still does not comply with health and safety protocols in the workplace.

According to Department of Labor and Employment Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez, only about 80 percent of 72,000 establishments were found compliant with occupational health and safety standards, based on DOLE inspections last year.

Benavidez said that instead of imposing sanctions on non-compliant business operators, the DOLE provided them with technical assistance so they could meet the standards.

“We teach them and educate them on what they must do to comply, through our technical assistance and technical advice, especially to small entrepreneurs,” he noted at a press briefing.

Business operators who persist with the violations will then be sanctioned.

“If they continue to violate, we will not hesitate in imposing penalties if they insist on not following the health protocols,” he added.

The official maintained that employees are encouraged to report if their companies do not comply with protocols.

Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) supports widening the age segment allowed to go out to include even those as young as 10 years old, to support the country’s economic recovery.

The agency is also helping businesses interested in procuring COVID-19 vaccines by consolidating orders to be given to vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said during the Laging Handa briefing yesterday that he is backing the call of acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua to allow children outside their homes to help spur economic activity.

“It’s not bad to consider widening the age segment allowed to go out. But this has to be done gradually. At present, 15 years old is the youngest. We can expand this to 10 years old,” he said.

He said the age segment that can go out can include those who are 10 years old as long as minimum health protocols such as wearing masks and face shields would be followed.

Currently, only those who are 15 to 65 years old are allowed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to step outside their homes and go to public places.

While many sectors have been allowed to reopen, Lopez said businesses have yet to recover as the age restrictions imposed have limited demand and consumption.

“If we really want to go back and recover, we need gradual easing of age restrictions,” he said. – Louella Desiderio

COVID-19 COVID-19 VARIANT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Still possible to call off purchase of Sinovac vaccines, Galvez says
Still possible to call off purchase of Sinovac vaccines, Galvez says
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
The government can still choose not to go through with its purchase of 25 million jabs from China's Sinovac, the country's...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 496,646 with 2,048 new infections
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 496,646 with 2,048 new infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The number of cases stands at 27,033 or 5.4% of the nation’s confirmed cases, latest data from the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines expands travel ban to include UAE, Hungary
Philippines expands travel ban to include UAE, Hungary
7 hours ago
The United Arab Emirates had been reporting cases of the new coronavirus variant in December 2020, but Philippine officials...
Headlines
fbfb
'Shadow of doubt': Galvez accused of contradicting himself on vaccine prices
'Shadow of doubt': Galvez accused of contradicting himself on vaccine prices
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 13 hours ago
Sen. Ping Lacson on Friday sounded the alarm over the vaccine czar making contravening statements on the prices of the COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Calls to decriminalize libel resurface as Rappler journalists face yet another libel suit
Calls to decriminalize libel resurface as Rappler journalists face yet another libel suit
By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
Journalists renewed their call for the decriminalization of libel, arguing that the country’s defamation laws have been...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
13 co-passengers of COVID-19 variant patient can&rsquo;t be traced
13 co-passengers of COVID-19 variant patient can’t be traced
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Thirteen co-passengers of the 29-year-old Filipino on a return flight from Dubai who contracted the United Kingdom variant...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines named 2nd most Instagrammable place in world
Philippines named 2nd most Instagrammable place in world
By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Due to its natural wonders, the Philippines was cited among the most Instagrammable places in the world for this year by an...
Headlines
fbfb
Congressmen disagree on Cha-cha procedural rules
Congressmen disagree on Cha-cha procedural rules
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
The renewed bid in Congress to amend the 1987 Constitution kicked off this week with an early, if familiar, hurdle as congressmen...
Headlines
fbfb
Presidency not for women? That&rsquo;s dad&rsquo;s opinion, says Sara
Presidency not for women? That’s dad’s opinion, says Sara
By Edith Regalado | 1 hour ago
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio yesterday brushed aside the comments of her father, President Duterte, that the presidency...
Headlines
fbfb
Anti-terror law oral arguments reset after Calida's staff contract COVID-19
Anti-terror law oral arguments reset after Calida's staff contract COVID-19
7 hours ago
The oral arguments on the Republic Act 11479 were originally scheduled on January 19, Tuesday, more than six months since...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with