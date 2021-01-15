COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 496,646 with 2,048 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus caseload rose to 496,646 Friday after 2,048 additional infections were added to the tally.

The number of cases stands at 27,033 or 5.4% of the nation’s confirmed cases, latest data from the Department of Health showed.

The DOH also announced 551 additional recovered patients, pushing total recoveries to 459,737.

Meanwhile, 137 more patients died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 9,876.

Where were most cases reported?

Bulacan (modified general community quarantine) – 98

Davao City (GCQ) – 89

Pangasinan (MGCQ) – 84

City of Manila (GCQ) – 80

Leyte (MGCQ) – 73

What’s new today?