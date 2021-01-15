#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 496,646 with 2,048 new infections
Commuters wear masks and face shields as they practice health protocols while waiting for public utility vehicles along Taft Avenue in Manila on January 15, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 496,646 with 2,048 new infections

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus caseload rose to 496,646 Friday after 2,048 additional infections were added to the tally.

The number of cases stands at 27,033 or 5.4% of the nation’s confirmed cases, latest data from the Department of Health showed.

The DOH also announced 551 additional recovered patients, pushing total recoveries to 459,737.

Meanwhile, 137 more patients died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 9,876.  

 

 

Where were most cases reported?

  • Bulacan (modified general community quarantine) – 98
  • Davao City (GCQ) – 89
  • Pangasinan (MGCQ) – 84
  • City of Manila (GCQ) – 80
  • Leyte (MGCQ) – 73

What’s new today?

  • This is the second time in 2021 that the country tallied more than 2,000 additional cases. On January 11, Monday, the DOH registered 2,052 additional infections.
  • Malacañang announced Friday that the government extended for another two weeks the ban on foreign travelers coming from 32 countries, including the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and the United States. The United Arab Emirates, where the Philippines’ first case of the new COVID-19 variant traveled from prior to testing positive, is not included in the list.
  • Sen. Panfilo Lacson said vaccine czar Carlito Galvez is making conflicting statements on the prices of the COVID-19 vaccines being acquired by the government amid concerns that the country is being less effective shots at a higher cost.  
  • The Department of Health said the contacts of the Filipino with the more contagious variant may face fines or imprisonment if they fail to cooperate with authorities

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New COVID-19 variant detected in Philippines: Your questions answered
New COVID-19 variant detected in Philippines: Your questions answered
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Still curious about the fast-spreading variant and the first confirmed local case? Here are the answers to some of your ...
Headlines
fbfb
Benilde prof sues Ressa, Rappler journo for cyberlibel over 'thesis for sale' report
Benilde prof sues Ressa, Rappler journo for cyberlibel over 'thesis for sale' report
21 hours ago
Journalists from the online news site Rappler have been charged of cyberlibel over a story detailing an alleged payment scheme...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: No term extension, no Sara in 2022
Duterte: No term extension, no Sara in 2022
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
Even if handed to him on a silver platter, President Duterte reiterated lack of interest in extending his six-year term that...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccination program &mdash; Day 2
LIVE: Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccination program — Day 2
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
The Senate Committee of the Whole is set to resume its probe on the government's vaccination program against COVID-19, and...
Headlines
fbfb
Uncooperative contacts of Filipino with new COVID-19 variant may face sanctions &mdash; DOH
Uncooperative contacts of Filipino with new COVID-19 variant may face sanctions — DOH
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said authorities are having difficulty tracking some of the passengers...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Anti-terror law oral arguments reset after Calida's staff contract COVID-19
Anti-terror law oral arguments reset after Calida's staff contract COVID-19
3 minutes ago
The oral arguments on the Republic Act 11479 were originally scheduled on January 19, Tuesday, more than six months since...
Headlines
fbfb
Still possible to call off purchase of Sinovac vaccines, Galvez says
Still possible to call off purchase of Sinovac vaccines, Galvez says
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 59 minutes ago
The government can still choose not to go through with its purchase of 25 million jabs from China's Sinovac, the country's...
Headlines
fbfb
Panel says to consider stakeholders' concerns, comments on climate commitments
Panel says to consider stakeholders' concerns, comments on climate commitments
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 59 minutes ago
Nationally Determined Contributions detail countries' commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well as measures to...
Headlines
fbfb
Calls to decriminalize libel resurface as Rappler journalists face yet another libel suit
Calls to decriminalize libel resurface as Rappler journalists face yet another libel suit
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Journalists renewed their call for the decriminalization of libel, arguing that the country’s defamation laws have been...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: All inbound passengers positive for COVID-19 to undergo genome sequencing
DOH: All inbound passengers positive for COVID-19 to undergo genome sequencing
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
This came after the country detected its first confirmed case of the new and more transmissible variant first seen in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with