#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Velasco ally chides newly formed Cayetano group
Deputy Speaker Bernadette Herrera, a close ally of Velasco, sees no problem with the creation of another bloc in the House, but pointed out that this is counterproductive, especially when the country is dealing with the pandemic.
Facebook/Lord Allan Jay Velasco

Velasco ally chides newly formed Cayetano group

Delon Porcalla (The Philippine Star) - January 15, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A trusted ally of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco lashed back at the camp of ousted speaker Alan Peter Cayetano who recently formed a purported “independent majority bloc” named after BTS – currently the world’s most popular Korean millennial boy band.

“I wish them good luck, and a piece of advice – don’t ride on BTS popularity because it might connote a different meaning fitting of what they attempt to do – Bitter Talaga Sila,” Senior Deputy Speaker Doy Leachon texted House reporters yesterday via Viber.

To which the 50-year-old Cayetano retorted, saying “we’re not bitter, we’re actually better” during the group’s launching at a restaurant in Quezon City.

Cayetano was joined in BTS by former House deputy speakers LRay Villafuerte, Raneo Abu and Dan Fernandez as well as by Reps. Mike Defensor, Jonathan Sy-Alvarado and Fred Castro who failed to make it to the event.

“These people are ungrateful. The Speaker didn’t even touch their bloated budget in the GAA (General Appropriations Act) 2021 which former speaker Cayetano initially inserted and crafted,” Leachon, who represents Oriental Mindoro, pointed out.

Cayetano claimed they didn’t name their group just to catch everybody’s attention, insisting that BTS stands for “Back To Service” or inversely, “Bayanihan, Tapang at Serbisyo.”

Defensor said he is allied with House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, who sits as president of the once-powerful Lakas-CMD party which has about 32 or 36 members in the chamber, and may eventually be a force to reckon with.

Deputy Speaker Bernadette Herrera, a close ally of Velasco, sees no problem with the creation of another bloc in the House, but pointed out that this is counterproductive, especially when the country is dealing with the pandemic.

“We welcome such group since it is just natural and normal in an institution to have an alliance-building. Our only wish is that they help us instead of creating more divisiveness. Let’s help President Duterte who is now on a legacy mode,” she said.

“For the sake of our countrymen, there should be a ceasefire on such bickering in the administration coalition. This will not help our country forward, where our fellow Filipinos, especially the poorest of the poor, need all the help they can get,” Herrera said.

ALAN PETER CAYETANO LORD ALLAN VELASCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Benilde prof sues Ressa, Rappler journo for cyberlibel over 'thesis for sale' report
Benilde prof sues Ressa, Rappler journo for cyberlibel over 'thesis for sale' report
4 hours ago
Journalists from the online news site Rappler have been charged of cyberlibel over a story detailing an alleged payment scheme...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines tallies 1,912 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 494,605
Philippines tallies 1,912 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 494,605
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
Of the total, 25,614 or 5.2% are active cases or those who are still undergoing treatment and quarantine.
Headlines
fbfb
DOT to suspend accreditation of Makati hotel where Dacera died
DOT to suspend accreditation of Makati hotel where Dacera died
By Rosette Adel | 7 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Thursday announced that it will revoke the Certificate of Authority to Operate of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Women unfit for presidency? Duterte launches sexist remarks anew
Women unfit for presidency? Duterte launches sexist remarks anew
By Christian Deiparine | 5 hours ago
"My daughter is not running," the elder Duterte said. "I have told Inday not to run kasi naaawa ako sa daraanan niya na dinaanan...
Headlines
fbfb
Travel restrictions now eyed on UAE, day after new variant case is confirmed
Travel restrictions now eyed on UAE, day after new variant case is confirmed
By Christian Deiparine | 20 hours ago
(Updated 1:25 p.m.) Health officials on Thursday said they will now recommend travel restrictions to the United Arab Emirates,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Game changer: Duterte opens Skyway Stage 3
Game changer: Duterte opens Skyway Stage 3
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte yesterday led the opening of Stage 3 of the Metro Manila Skyway Project, saying it would make travel more...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: No term extension, no Sara in 2022
Duterte: No term extension, no Sara in 2022
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
Even if handed to him on a silver platter, President Duterte reiterated lack of interest in extending his six-year term that...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte, Cabinet to be among last to get vaccine
Duterte, Cabinet to be among last to get vaccine
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
In other countries, heads of government are getting themselves vaccinated first to reassure the people about the safety and...
Headlines
fbfb
Sandigan junks Honasan &lsquo;pork&rsquo; raps
Sandigan junks Honasan ‘pork’ raps
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Sandiganbayan has dismissed the graft charges filed against Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio...
Headlines
fbfb
Task force taking over PACC probe on DPWH corruption
Task force taking over PACC probe on DPWH corruption
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
The Task Force Against Corruption would be taking over the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission investigation into cases...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with