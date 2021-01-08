#VACCINEWATCHPH
Government mulls HCW deployment ban anew
STAR/ File
(The Philippine Star) - January 8, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the threat of a new variant of the coronavirus disease 2019, the government is studying whether to re-impose the ban on deployment of health care workers (HCWs) abroad or lift the restriction for other skills.

Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) chief Bernard Olalia said during the Laging Handa public briefing yesterday that the government would re-impose the deployment ban if this will result in better health for Filipinos working abroad.

He noted that the existing policy lifting the temporary suspension on deployment of HCWs is continuously undergoing review.

Concerned government agencies, he added, would undertake massive consultations among the sectors involved before coming out with appropriate recommendations for the Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).

“The recommendations to the labor secretary, who will guide the IATF in coming up with a decision, will depend largely on the results of the nationwide consultation among the affected sectors,” Olalia said in Filipino.

At the peak of the pandemic early last year, the government suspended the deployment of 14 critical skills categories, including nurses, abroad. However, upon the request of the recruitment industry and nursing sector, President Duterte approved the lifting of deployment ban on nurses, nursing aides and assistants.

Olalia said the POEA and the Department of Labor and Employment are coordinating with other concerned agencies in reviewing the existing policy. – Mayen Jaymalin

