16 more Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 push total to 13,017

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos abroad with the coronavirus reached 13,017 on Thursday following foreign officials' report of 16 more patients added in its count.

The DFA in its daily bulletin said the new cases came from Asia Pacific and Europe, with no additional fatalities reported by January 7 and the death toll staying at 934.

Some 14 were also reported to have recovered, which brings the number of Filipino patients who got well to 8,460.

Still, there remains 3,623 who are undergoing treatment.

The Middle East continues to hold the highest number of infections among Filipinos overseas at 7,712, with deaths now at 601 and recoveries at 4,690.

Asia Pacific, meanwhile, has 2,709 cases, 1,893 recoveries and keeping its fatality count at 21.

Europe now accounts for 1,809 Filipinos infected, 118 dead and 1,351 recovered, while the Americas have 787 cases, 194 deaths — the second highest — and 526 recoveries.

To date, there have been 87.3 million individuals across 191 countries infected with the COVID-19, with deaths at 1.88 million.

The United States remains with the highest count at 21.3 million cases and over 361,000 deaths.

India (10.3 million), Brazil (7.8 million), Russia (3.2 million) and the United Kingdom (2.8 million), where the new COVID-19 variant was first detected, overtook France in the top 5 list of countries with the most infections.

The Philippines with its more than 482,000 cases put it at the 29th spot, but continues to place second in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia's over 797,000. — Christian Deiparine