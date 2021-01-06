#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOT chief: Not all 4-5 star rated hotels open for staycation
A housekeeper uses ultraviolet light to disinfect a suite at the John Hay Manor in Baguio City yesterday. Similar health safety measures are being undertaken in Metro Manila as hotels gradually reopen.
Andy Zapata Jr.
DOT chief: Not all 4-5 star rated hotels open for staycation
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2021 - 10:01pm

MANILA, Philippines–Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Tuesday corrected the misperception that all four or five-star rated accommodation establishments can operate as staycation hotels.

“For such hotel to accept guests for leisure purposes, it has to apply for a Certificate of Authority to Operate as Staycation (CAOS) hotel. With the authority is the responsibility to strictly adhere to the minimum health and safety guidelines,” Puyat said.

“One has to pass the rigid inspection to ascertain that measures and systems are put in place and diligently practiced on a daily basis. It cannot, above all things, concurrently operate as a quarantine facility,” she added.

The DOT chief made the reiteration after City Garden Grand Hotel in Makati City was implicated in the death of 23-year-old flight attendant Christine Angelica Dacera.

The agency on Tuesday issued a show cause order against the Makati hotel, asking it to explain why its accreditation should not be revoked.

CGGH, a four-star hotel, is listed as a quarantine hotel and should not operate as a staycation hotel or is not allowed to concurrently accept guests for leisure purposes. However, reports said that the death of Dacera occurred after a New Year’s Eve party in one of its hotel rooms.

Meanwhile, the DOT stressed that as of January 5, there are only 15 accredited AEs in Metro Manila that operate as staycation hotels.

These are: Grand Hyatt Hotel, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, Okada Manila Hotel, Shangri-La at the Fort, Nobu Hotel, Joy Nostalg Hotel and Suites Manila, EDSA Shangri-La Manila, Solaire Resort, Hyatt Regency City of Dreams, Nuwa Hotel City of Dreams, The Peninsula Manila, Aruga by Rockwell, Sheraton Manila Hotel, Hilton Manila and Hotel Okura Manila.

Other AEs not included in the roster are banned from accepting guests for leisure purposes or are not open at this time.

Puyat warned AEs without CAOS and tour operators and other entities “that continue to post invitations or make false, deceptive and misleading claims or statements for the purpose of soliciting business from clients”  that they may face violations.

“These non-staycation enterprises have been using social media to carry its ads,” the DOT said.

The DOT advised the public to check the status of the establishment before booking. The AEs operating as quarantine facilities are listed in the website of the Bureau of Quarantine.

On the other hand, AEs and new enterprises that are interested to apply for accreditation can register via the DOT’s online accreditation system can be accessed through Accreditation Portal (https://accreditation.tourism.gov.ph/).

Puyat said that with the threats posed by the new coronavirus variant, the DOT “will be on heightened alert and will have zero tolerance for even the slightest violation of health protocols.”

“Lives are on the line and our economic recovery depends on everybody being responsible. Let us all perform our duties well. Each has an important role to play in managing this crisis,” she said.

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM NEW NORMAL STAYCATION
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 6, 2021 - 7:24pm

Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad

January 6, 2021 - 7:24pm

Upon the joint recommendation of the DOH and DFA, the Office of the President added more countries in the travel ban list over the new COVID-19 variant, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.

These include Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan and Brazil.

Foreign passengers who have been to these areas within 14 days immediately preceding arrival in the Philippines will be prohibited from entering the country from January 8 to 15. —  report from Alexis Romero

January 1, 2021 - 3:31pm

The US is now included in countries subject to travel restrictions to prevent the entry of the the new COVID-19 strain into the Philippines, News5 quotes presidential spokesperson Harry Roque as saying.

January 1, 2021 - 3:20pm

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command center is implementing new travel restrictions "given the recent developments in the global pandemic and the emergence of the B117 variant of the COVID 19 virus," Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

B117 is the strain first reported in the UK and which has spread to the US as well as to countries in Asia.

Under the new guidelines, foreign nationals are barred entry to Taiwan except for the following:

  • Alien Residence Certficate holders
  • Those on diplomatic or official business or are "fulfilling commercial and contractual obligations"
  • Those admitted "for special humanitarian reasons"
  • Spouses and minor children of Taiwanese nationals or ACR holders
  • Others with special permission like students, white collar workers and migrant workers.

Starting January 15, all arivals will have to quarantine at a facility or a quarantine hotel. Those who choose to quarantine at home must sign an affidavit that they are the person at their home.

January 1, 2021 - 2:50pm

Brazil rang in the New Year with Rio de Janeiro's famed Copacabana beach nearly empty — the usual swarms of revelers kept away by police because of the pandemic — and pot-banging protests against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Rio usually hosts one of the world's biggest New Year's Eve parties, but authorities canceled the festivities this year as COVID-19 racked the country.

"It was a complicated year, with this pandemic that has devastated the entire world," said Claudio Miranda, a 29-year-old salesman who was part of the relatively tiny crowd gathered on Copacabana.

"But we have to celebrate life — our lives, our families' lives, everyone who's still here. Even if our hearts are aching for those who have left us," he told AFP.

Covid-19 has killed nearly 195,000 people in Brazil, the second-highest death toll worldwide after the United States. The South American country of 212 million people is currently in the grips of a nasty second wave. — AFP

December 29, 2020 - 2:30pm

As it turns out, things are still up in the air regarding a ban in travelers with presidential spokesperson Harry Roque saying the ban is not yet in effect.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea has yet to issue the guidelines for a travel ban that Health Secretary Francisco Duque, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello and the Manila International Airport Authority have acknowledged and referenced.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hong Kong detects case of new COVID-19 variant in passenger from Manila
15 hours ago
Hong Kong's health authorities said they had detected a case of the new coronavirus strain initially found in Britain in a...
Headlines
fbfb
What we know so far: Death of flight attendant Christine Dacera
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"If those were all true, then why is Christine not here today to answer that?" he also said. 
Headlines
fbfb
‘Lauriat para sa barangay?’ Gatchalian says hacker used his credit card to spend P1M on Food Panda
11 hours ago
(Updated 5:52 p.m.) Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday said his credit card was hacked and used to make an enormous purchase...
Headlines
fbfb
Guevarra: NBI forensics team assisting PNP in investigating cause of Dacera's death
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
(Updated 3:09 p.m.) The National Bureau of Investigation’s forensics team is assisting the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines exceed 480,000 with 1,047 new infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Davao City posted the highest number of additional cases with 79. Quezon City came in second with 58, followed by...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Dela Rosa, Tolentino seek charter amendment on 'democratic representation'
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
Two pro-administration senators are seeking changes to the 1987 Constitution on "democratic representation" apart from economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines bars entry from 6 more countries due to threat of COVID-19 variant
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
Foreign travelers from Poland, India, Finland, as well as Norway, Jordan and Brazil will no longer be allowed entry to the...
Headlines
fbfb
Indonesia police shoot dead two militants linked to Jolo church bombing
2 hours ago
Two Indonesian militants linked to a 2019 church blast in the Philippines have been shot dead by police, authorities said...
Headlines
fbfb
House to restart charter change talks upon Velasco’s directive
By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
Discussions on charter change would soon restart in the House of Representatives upon the directive of Speaker Lord Allan...
Headlines
fbfb
Rights group hits Año's red-tagging of slain Rizal farmers
4 hours ago
“The police and military mercilessly killed five farmworkers mere days before Christmas — and now, Año...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with