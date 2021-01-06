DOT chief: Not all 4-5 star rated hotels open for staycation

MANILA, Philippines–Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Tuesday corrected the misperception that all four or five-star rated accommodation establishments can operate as staycation hotels.
“For such hotel to accept guests for leisure purposes, it has to apply for a Certificate of Authority to Operate as Staycation (CAOS) hotel. With the authority is the responsibility to strictly adhere to the minimum health and safety guidelines,” Puyat said.
“One has to pass the rigid inspection to ascertain that measures and systems are put in place and diligently practiced on a daily basis. It cannot, above all things, concurrently operate as a quarantine facility,” she added.
The DOT chief made the reiteration after City Garden Grand Hotel in Makati City was implicated in the death of 23-year-old flight attendant Christine Angelica Dacera.
The agency on Tuesday issued a show cause order against the Makati hotel, asking it to explain why its accreditation should not be revoked.
CGGH, a four-star hotel, is listed as a quarantine hotel and should not operate as a staycation hotel or is not allowed to concurrently accept guests for leisure purposes. However, reports said that the death of Dacera occurred after a New Year’s Eve party in one of its hotel rooms.
Meanwhile, the DOT stressed that as of January 5, there are only 15 accredited AEs in Metro Manila that operate as staycation hotels.
These are: Grand Hyatt Hotel, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, Okada Manila Hotel, Shangri-La at the Fort, Nobu Hotel, Joy Nostalg Hotel and Suites Manila, EDSA Shangri-La Manila, Solaire Resort, Hyatt Regency City of Dreams, Nuwa Hotel City of Dreams, The Peninsula Manila, Aruga by Rockwell, Sheraton Manila Hotel, Hilton Manila and Hotel Okura Manila.
Other AEs not included in the roster are banned from accepting guests for leisure purposes or are not open at this time.
Puyat warned AEs without CAOS and tour operators and other entities “that continue to post invitations or make false, deceptive and misleading claims or statements for the purpose of soliciting business from clients” that they may face violations.
“These non-staycation enterprises have been using social media to carry its ads,” the DOT said.
The DOT advised the public to check the status of the establishment before booking. The AEs operating as quarantine facilities are listed in the website of the Bureau of Quarantine.
On the other hand, AEs and new enterprises that are interested to apply for accreditation can register via the DOT’s online accreditation system can be accessed through Accreditation Portal (https://accreditation.tourism.gov.ph/).
Puyat said that with the threats posed by the new coronavirus variant, the DOT “will be on heightened alert and will have zero tolerance for even the slightest violation of health protocols.”
“Lives are on the line and our economic recovery depends on everybody being responsible. Let us all perform our duties well. Each has an important role to play in managing this crisis,” she said.
Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad
Upon the joint recommendation of the DOH and DFA, the Office of the President added more countries in the travel ban list over the new COVID-19 variant, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.
These include Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan and Brazil.
Foreign passengers who have been to these areas within 14 days immediately preceding arrival in the Philippines will be prohibited from entering the country from January 8 to 15. — report from Alexis Romero
The US is now included in countries subject to travel restrictions to prevent the entry of the the new COVID-19 strain into the Philippines, News5 quotes presidential spokesperson Harry Roque as saying.
JUST IN | Isinama na ng Office of the President ang Amerika sa mga bansang subject sa travel restrictions, ayon kay Sec. Harry Roque. pic.twitter.com/Ab9yO72mab— News5 (@News5PH) January 1, 2021
Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command center is implementing new travel restrictions "given the recent developments in the global pandemic and the emergence of the B117 variant of the COVID 19 virus," Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.
B117 is the strain first reported in the UK and which has spread to the US as well as to countries in Asia.
Under the new guidelines, foreign nationals are barred entry to Taiwan except for the following:
- Alien Residence Certficate holders
- Those on diplomatic or official business or are "fulfilling commercial and contractual obligations"
- Those admitted "for special humanitarian reasons"
- Spouses and minor children of Taiwanese nationals or ACR holders
- Others with special permission like students, white collar workers and migrant workers.
Starting January 15, all arivals will have to quarantine at a facility or a quarantine hotel. Those who choose to quarantine at home must sign an affidavit that they are the person at their home.
Brazil rang in the New Year with Rio de Janeiro's famed Copacabana beach nearly empty — the usual swarms of revelers kept away by police because of the pandemic — and pot-banging protests against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.
Rio usually hosts one of the world's biggest New Year's Eve parties, but authorities canceled the festivities this year as COVID-19 racked the country.
"It was a complicated year, with this pandemic that has devastated the entire world," said Claudio Miranda, a 29-year-old salesman who was part of the relatively tiny crowd gathered on Copacabana.
"But we have to celebrate life — our lives, our families' lives, everyone who's still here. Even if our hearts are aching for those who have left us," he told AFP.
Covid-19 has killed nearly 195,000 people in Brazil, the second-highest death toll worldwide after the United States. The South American country of 212 million people is currently in the grips of a nasty second wave. — AFP
As it turns out, things are still up in the air regarding a ban in travelers with presidential spokesperson Harry Roque saying the ban is not yet in effect.
Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea has yet to issue the guidelines for a travel ban that Health Secretary Francisco Duque, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello and the Manila International Airport Authority have acknowledged and referenced.
- Latest
- Trending