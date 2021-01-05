Following Duterte's order, senators stress hearing into use of unauthorized vaccine must continue

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Tuesday asserted that Congress must continue to conduct a legislative probe into the use of unauthorized vaccines in the country, even with the Presidential Security Group ordered to keep mum on the matter.

Drilon said that the Congress should proceed with its hearing following reports that 100,000 workers of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) were inoculated with smuggled vaccines.

This comes after President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday warned the Congress of a “little crisis” should the PSG made to explain their action to lawmakers. He said: “I will not elaborate on it but do not force my hand to meddle into this affair because maybe I will not, I am not so keen about allowing [PSG chief Brigadier General Jesus] Durante and the rest of the PSG to testify.”

Drilon said that Duterte had invoked executive privilege, which is a recognized power of the president and is a valid exercise of power under Executive Order 464.

“But to investigate in aid of legislation is also a valid exercise of legislative power. There is no preventing Congress from eliciting information in aid of legislation from other resource persons. Congress can exact information on matters that can help it craft better legislation,” the senator asserted.

"The Senate should continue with the hearing, especially in the light of the revelation that 100,000 POGO workers were inoculated in the country. That is illegal. In aid of legislation, the Senate must elicit information from other sources on how to strengthen the FDA and the Bureau of Customs to prevent similar episodes in the future," he added.

With reports of POGO workers receiving vaccines, Drilon stressed: “The Senate must exercise its mandate to look deeply into the issue in order to plug the loopholes in the law granting authority to the [Food and Drug Administration].”

Vaccination program part of probe

Sen. Risa Hontiveros also said that while she respects the decision of Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III the Senate will not summon the PSG, she stressed that the government has the duty to crack down on the COVID-19 vaccine black market.

“Whether it's the PSG, the POGO workers or any member of the public, the use of unregulated vaccine is unlawful. Illegal and dangerous. We can't allow EO 464 to be used too broadly at the expense of public health,” she added in a mix of English and Filipino.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan for his part said the Senate hearing will help the public as it will shed light on whether vaccines to be inoculated are safe and effective. He added that the hearing can give the public on the government’s roadmap to obtaining vaccines and its rollout.

"Kung hindi pa handa at nagkakanya-kanya at iba-iba ang direksyon ng mga ahensya ng executive branch, responsibilidad at tungkulin ng Senado sa ilalim ng Saligang Batas na magsilbing check and balance at busisiin ito at subukan ilagay sa ayos ang anumang kakulangan o kapabayaan na nagaganap sa kilos ng mga kinaukulan," he added.

READ: How close is the Philippines to getting which COVID-19 vaccines?

At the House of Representatives meanwhile, the Makabayan bloc also filed a resolution calling for a legislative probe into the PSG’s action calling it “VIP COVID-19 vaccination.”

Other government probes

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has already called off its investigation following Duterte’s remarks. The National Bureau of Investigation for its part will continue its probe into the reported “importation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, administration and inoculation” of unregistered COVID-19 vaccines.

The bureau also said they will reach out to the PSG through the AFP, but added that if they will not respond, they will conduct case build up based on other sources. — Kristine Joy Patag