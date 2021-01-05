Palace: Duterte's 'self-preservation' remark on vaccination only for PSGÂ 

MANILA, Philippines — Palace on Tuesday said President Rodrigo Duterte's "self-preservation" remark for the inoculation of his security details is only for them and not for the public, the latest in the splitting of hairs to justify the apparent use of unregulated and smuggled vaccines.

The president in his public address last night finally addressed the Sinopharm vaccination of the Presidential Security Group, following a week that saw furor over administration officials attempting to move on from the issue despite admittedly calling it as smuggling.

Duterte had gone so far as threatening Congress, an independent branch of government, that there would be a "little crisis" should it push through with calls for an investigation.

In a regular briefing the following day, the president's spokesman Harry Roque sought to explain that the context behind Duterte's pronouncement was meant "particularly to PSG alone."

"Hindi 'yan magagamit sa lahat ng sitwasyon," he said. "Sinabi ng presidente, 'yan ay self-preservation ng PSG dahil sa kanilang katungkulan na kailangan protektahan ang presidente."

(That can't be used in all situations. What the president said is that is an act of self-preservation by the PSG because of their duty to protect the chief executive.)

Critics have been concerned on the overall messaging the incident could set, apart from the blatant disregard for the law which prohibits the use and distribution, to name a few, of unregulated drugs.

In November, a survey found that while 66% of adult Filipinos were willing to be vaccinated with the supposed jabs for COVID-19, some 31% had said that they would not take it.

Vice President Leni Robredo over the weekend warned too that letting the incident pass without someone being held responsible would show that smuggling can be justified if the situation demands it.

"Hindi nila 'yun magagawa kung hindi nila pro-protektahan ang sarili nilang buhay," Roque continued.

(The president's security could not do their jobs if they can't protect their own lives.)

Uniformed personnel are among those prioritized in the government's vaccination program, accounting for over 525,000 in the targeted 1.76 million.

State forces, however, are fifth in the list with health workers and the most vulnerable to the virus supposedly going first.

Still, Malacañang insisted that the list remains despite the PSG being inoculated as early as September of last year.

"The vaccine use on the PSG was not paid for by using public coffers," Roque said, referring to the information that the doses had only been donated. "If public coffers are used, then the priority as we have spelled out will be implemented."

He said that probes under the executive branch could continue where they expect the PSG to "appear and cooperate," despite the clear exoneration of no less than the president of his men.

Earlier today, the armed forces announced that it was dropping its own investigation following Duterte's remarks, but the National Bureau of Investigation said they would continue with their own unless told by the justice department to stand down.

The developments all the more make it unclear if any investigation would lead to someone being held to account, especially after the president said he won't allow his security to appear before a proposed congressional inquiry.

This means that efforts to get to the bottom of the issue would be left to agencies under him and not to a body such as Congress which exercises oversight function under the mechanism of checks and balances.