Duterte warns airport officials allegedly allowing passengers skip protocols amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte warned he will sack airport officials who let travellers to easily enter the country while health and safety restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are in place.

In a public address aired Monday night, Duterte mentioned reports on travellers to the Philippines that supposedly skipping procedures such as taking swab tests with the help of airport and port officials. No other details on the said reports were given.

“I say this now as I have said it before: Do not do it kasi mayayari talaga kayo,” the president warned.

He added this can only be possible with the “handiwork of—maybe a few, not all—people in the airports making it easy.”

The president reminded them that he has already sacked dozens of immigration officials and personnel linked to the “pastillas” scheme where airport officers allegedly receive grease money to allow Chinese nationals' seamless entry to the country. “Do you want me to do that again?” Duterte warned.

He added that should one case slip through the country, he will change entire personnel and reassign them to provinces. “Just one. One, I’m—just one incident and you will all be finished,” the president also said.

The Philippine government has again implemented stricter travel restrictions amid risk of the new coronavirus variant, said to be more contagious, first found in the United Kingdom.

Foreign travelers from 21 countries, including the United States, are currently prohibited from entering the country until January 15. — Kristine Joy Patag