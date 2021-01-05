Sotto files bill to renew ABS-CBN franchise

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Vicente Sotto III filed yesterday a bill seeking to renew the franchise of ABS-CBN, which was shut down last year after Congress rejected its application for the renewal of its license to operate.

Sotto filed Senate Bill 1967 seeking to renew the network’s franchise granted under Republic Act 7966 for another 25 years.

“ABS-CBN is the Philippines’ largest entertainment and media network operating various platforms including domestic television, radio networks, worldwide OTT and online platforms,” Sotto stated in the bill’s explanatory note.

“ABS-CBN’s wide reach to Filipinos, alongside the undeniable advantages of broadcast media relative to mass communication, definitely calls for the immediate renewal of the network’s franchise,” he said.

In a separate message to reporters, he said the election of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco and a new set of officers in the House of Representatives gave the franchise a better chance of being renewed.

“I have noticed the TV stations have been replacing their news programs with anime. It means competition is absent and mediocrity is creeping in because of the absence of a strong competitor like ABS-CBN,” he said.

He said the text of the bill may change as others have pointed out that Congress has already rejected ABS-CBN’s application for renewal last year.

Sen. Sonny Angara expressed support for the measure but said the ball is in the hands of the House, where all franchises must originate.

Sotto said based on a Social Weather Stations survey in December 2019 and released in September 2020, television remains to be the top source of news in the country, with 69 percent of Filipino adults or about 45 million people getting news from it, while 19 percent rely on radio.

This is despite the existence of several online social media and networking sites, he said.

He said TV and radio, which are both part of traditional media, have revolutionized mass communication due to their instant nature.

“News, current events and programs can be shown and aired in real time that makes the views feel more updated and in the now – regardless of their location – and actions can be made quickly when important news is broadcast,” he said.

He said the broadcast media have also brought entertainment to Filipinos’ homes “that serve as our respite from life’s busyness.”

“Truly, broadcast media have been an important part of every Filipino home,” Sotto said.

Members of the House of Representatives – dominated by allies of President Duterte – rejected the network’s application in July last year.

In February last year, Solicitor General Jose Calida filed a quo warranto petition before the Supreme Court seeking to nullify ABS-CBN’s franchise. The following May, Calida warned officials of the National Telecommunications Commission that they face graft charges if they grant the network provisional authority.