#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Name Cabinet officials who were given vaccine â€“ Gordon
“There’s a right way and wrong way of doing this. I understand the PSG has to take the bullet to protect the President and I praise them for that, but nothing can justify like, any prince of Judas can get vaccines and can’t be traced. It appears they’re crowing about it,” Gordon told dzBB in Filipino, referring to the Presidential Security Group.
Geremy Pintolo, file
Name Cabinet officials who were given vaccine – Gordon
Delon Porcalla, Paolo Romero (The Philippine Star) - January 5, 2021 - 1:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Richard Gordon yesterday urged Cabinet officials who reportedly had themselves secretly vaccinated with smuggled serums from state-owned Sinopharm of China to come clean for transparency and allow health authorities to examine them for possible adverse side effects.

“There’s a right way and wrong way of doing this. I understand the PSG has to take the bullet to protect the President and I praise them for that, but nothing can justify like, any prince of Judas can get vaccines and can’t be traced. It appears they’re crowing about it,” Gordon told dzBB in Filipino, referring to the Presidential Security Group.

He stressed that “injecting themselves with smuggled vaccines is reckless endangerment of their health and that of the President.”

Gordon said the identities of government officials who may have been involved in the smuggling of vaccines that have yet to be cleared by the Food and Drug Administration must be revealed, noting that the act of the PSG and concerned Cabinet officials “set a bad example among other agencies as it indicated lack of discipline and flouting of rules even as it may have demoralized Filipinos.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Bernadette Herrera warned yesterday that the national government, local government units and the general public should be aware of the proliferation of counterfeit vaccines for COVID-19.

“As we await the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines, ensuring that vaccines are authentic could emerge as an important issue,” Herrera said, reminding government of its “duty to ensure public health and safety.”

“We have to remember that counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines may pose serious health risks and are ineffective at protecting an individual from the virus,” the congressman from party-list Bagong Henerasyon added.

She issued the warning in the wake of limited supply of genuine vaccines and where counterfeiters may capitalize on the opportunity, considering that there is a “mismatch of COVID-19 vaccine supply and demand.”

Herrera also reminded the public that selling counterfeit vaccines is a criminal activity that poses serious risks to public health and safety.

At the same time, she also urged the Department of Health and FDA to ensure the availability of affordable, safe and effective vaccines for Filipinos.

Herrera called for proper distribution of COVID-19 vaccines once they become available in the country. “Proper distribution means we have to follow the guidelines on which area and sectors that will be given COVID-19 shots first.”

The government earlier announced nearly 25 million Filipinos composed of frontline health workers, senior citizens, the poor and uniformed personnel will be among the first to receive the vaccine.

It added that areas with the highest number of COVID-19 cases will be a priority for the mass immunization program that is expected to happen within the first half of 2021.

COVID-19 VACCINE RICHARD GORDON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sotto files bill pushing for renewed ABS-CBN franchise
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
"ABS-CBN's wide reach to Filipinos, alongside with the undeniable advantages of broadcast media relative to mass communication,...
Headlines
fbfb
San Miguel airport franchise lapses into law
By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
The measure, now known as Republic Act No. 11506, grants San Miguel Aerocity, Inc. a franchise to construct, develop, establish,...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace questions calls in Senate to probe Sinopharm mess
By Christian Deiparine | 8 hours ago
Palace on Monday made a repeated attempt to bury the illegal vaccination of the smuggled Sinopharm on security details of...
Headlines
fbfb
2 Chinese drugmakers may seek emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines in Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
Ambassador Chito Sta. Romana noted that Sinopharm has secured approval for general use in China while Sinovac is expected...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque wants Filipinos to 'stop' discussion on illegal vaccines for PSG
By Franco Luna | 13 hours ago
"So they made the decision, even if it was without authorization, to get vaccinated. In other words, because they were ready...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte won’t allow PSG to face vaccine probe
By Edith Regalado | 1 hour ago
President Duterte will not allow members of the Presidential Security Group to face any probe on how select PSG members were...
Headlines
fbfb
Oil price hike on first week of 2021
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Gasoline prices would be raised by P0.45 per liter, diesel prices by P0.30 and kerosene prices by P0.40 per liter.
Headlines
fbfb
Name Cabinet officials who were given vaccine – Gordon
By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Sen. Richard Gordon yesterday urged Cabinet officials who reportedly had themselves secretly vaccinated with smuggled serums...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte defers PhilHealth premium hike
By Edith Regalado | 1 hour ago
President Duterte last night deferred the increase in monthly premium payments of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. members,...
Headlines
fbfb
37 more Filipinos abroad infected, 23 dead from COVID-19 
4 hours ago
Foreign affairs officials on Monday reported 37 new coronavirus infections and 23 deaths among Filipinos abroad, with the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with