#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
UAAP spreads Christmas spirit with outreach in typhoon-hit communities
The UAAP reached out to several areas affected by Typhoon Ulysses last month to spread holiday cheer
Facebook/The UAAP
UAAP spreads Christmas spirit with outreach in typhoon-hit communities
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 26, 2020 - 9:54am

MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP may have cancelled its 83rd season due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't stop the collegiate league from spreading cheer this Christmas.

Led by the UAAP's Board of Managing Directors, the league reached out to three different locations in Rizal to share their blessings after the communities were affected by Typhoon Ulysses last month.

The UAAP conducted an outreach activity in three different locations recently, giving away food packs and essentials to...

Posted by The UAAP on Thursday, December 24, 2020

The activity benefitted almost 400 families in Payatas, Bagong Silang, and other areas in Montalban and Suburban Rizal.

Student-athletes from member school Adamson University helped in repacking goods distributed to the beneficiaries, together with UAAP Executive Director Rebo Saguisag and UAAP staff.

The UAAP is set to hopefully kick off its activities, for its 84th season, later in 2021.

After the cancellation of Season 83, De La Salle University will still be the hosts come Season 84 once the health crisis is under control.

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senators: 50% Sinovac efficacy unacceptable
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Senators strongly warned yesterday the government against risking the lives of Filipinos and procuring China’s Sinovac...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov’t hit over preference for Sinovac’s ‘pasang-awa’ vaccine
By Xave Gregorio | 22 hours ago
(Updated) Some opposition lawmakers are questioning the government’s continued preference for Sinovac Biotech’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte calls for emergency meet on new COVID-19 strain
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
Due to the serious threat of a new strain of coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom, President Duterte is set to consult...
Headlines
fbfb
CPP-NPA designated as terrorist group
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The Anti-Terrorism Council has designated the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Back-to-back quakes hit Luzon, Mindanao on Christmas day
1 day ago
(Update 3, 10:53 a.m.) Two major quakes struck the Philippines on Christmas day, with some residents in Luzon being awakened...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Pope Francis prays for storm victims in Philippines in Christmas message
2 hours ago
Pope Francis prayed for the protection of victims of natural disasters in the Philippines and Vietnam in his Christmas day...
Headlines
fbfb
Probers get more evidence vs killer cop
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Bullet casings lifted from the crime scene now form part of the evidence against police M/Sgt. Jonel Nuezca in the fatal shooting...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte set to veto items in ’21 budget
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
President Duterte will be vetoing some portions of the P4.5-trillion national budget for 2021, which he will be signing on...
Headlines
fbfb
Earthshaking Christmas
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Light railway and train operations in Metro Manila briefly stopped and people attending Christmas morning mass in Calatagan,...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP: Christmas celebration generally peaceful
11 hours ago
The celebration of Christmas nationwide was generally peaceful, the Philippine National Police reported yesterday.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with