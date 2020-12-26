UAAP spreads Christmas spirit with outreach in typhoon-hit communities

MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP may have cancelled its 83rd season due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't stop the collegiate league from spreading cheer this Christmas.

Led by the UAAP's Board of Managing Directors, the league reached out to three different locations in Rizal to share their blessings after the communities were affected by Typhoon Ulysses last month.

The UAAP conducted an outreach activity in three different locations recently, giving away food packs and essentials to... Posted by The UAAP on Thursday, December 24, 2020

The activity benefitted almost 400 families in Payatas, Bagong Silang, and other areas in Montalban and Suburban Rizal.

Student-athletes from member school Adamson University helped in repacking goods distributed to the beneficiaries, together with UAAP Executive Director Rebo Saguisag and UAAP staff.

The UAAP is set to hopefully kick off its activities, for its 84th season, later in 2021.

After the cancellation of Season 83, De La Salle University will still be the hosts come Season 84 once the health crisis is under control.