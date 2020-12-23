#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
81 more Filipinos abroad contract COVID-19, 24 new deaths reported
In this August 29, 2020, photo, 129 Filipinos are assisted by Philippine Embassy in Bangkok officials at Suvarnabhumi Airport as they checked in for their flight home.
DFA/Release
81 more Filipinos abroad contract COVID-19, 24 new deaths reported
(Philstar.com) - December 23, 2020 - 9:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign affairs officials on Wednesday reported a new spike in coronavirus infections and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with overall cases now at 12,820. 

The DFA in a daily bulletin said 81 patients were added in its count on December 23 from Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. 

Such is the second day in the week in reporting a significant increase in new cases, with 189 confirmed patients on Monday, December 21. It also follows five days last week of huge additions to Filipinos infected overseas. 

Officials said today's surge is from late reports it received due to privacy concerns in countries in Europe and the Middle East. 

Some 24 more deaths were also added to bring the fatality count at 911, while 104 more recoveries were reported too, bringing the number of patients who got well to 8,333. 

To date, there are still 3,576 Filipino patients who continue to receive treatment. 

The Middle East continues to hold the highest number of Filipino COVID-19 cases at 7,654, with deaths at 578 and recoveries at 4,674.

Asia Pacific meanwhile, accounts for 2,639 infections, 21 deaths and 1,815 recoveries. 

Europe now has 1,746 Filipino virus patients, with 118 deaths and 1,319 recoveries. 

Earlier today, the Philippine government announced that it was halting the entry of travelers from the United Kingdom amid a new strain of the coronavirus that is causing huge number of increase in cases in Britain. 

Health officials have since said that the new strain has not yet been detected here at home, but the agency is continuing to monitor the situation. 

Two days before Christmas, the number of persons across the world sick with the coronavirus has reached a staggering 78.1 million, with deaths now at 1.71 million. 

In both cases, the US leads in both, recently crossing the 18 million threshold in infections and over 322,000 fatalities. 

India (10 million), Brazil (7.3 million), Russia (2.9 million) and France (2.5 million) follow in the Top 5 list of countries reporting the highest number of cases. 

The Philippines, meanwhile, in its more than 464,000 patients, places it at the 28th spot, and is the second highest in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia's more than 685,000.

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Inmates ‘welcome’ Nuezca with K-pop song
By Janvic Mateo | 23 hours ago
Following the brazen killing of a mother and son in Tarlac on Sunday, a video of inmates singing “I Don’t Care”...
Headlines
fbfb
Killer cop should have called local police for backup, Paniqui chief says
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
“Then and there, he should have called the police station for backup,” Rombaoa was quoted as saying in Filipino...
Headlines
fbfb
Nuezca expresses regret over shooting incident
By Emmanuel Tupas | 23 hours ago
The police sergeant who shot dead a mother and her son in Paniqui, Tarlac on Sunday has expressed regret over his action...
Headlines
fbfb
Town cop chief axed over post on killings
By Cet Dematera | 23 hours ago
The officer-in-charge of a municipal police station in Catanduanes was sacked yesterday from his post upon the request of...
Headlines
fbfb
China's military expels US destroyer sailing near Spratly Islands — report
1 day ago
The Chinese People's Liberation Army accused USS John S. McCain of trespassing into its territorial waters, according to a...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PAGASA: Fair weather seen on Christmas Eve
3 hours ago
Christmas Eve in the country will have a generally fair weather condition with no weather disturbances in sight, PAGASA said...
Headlines
fbfb
UNICEF urges protection for children involved in Tarlac murders
4 hours ago
"Children have the right to be protected from all forms of violence, including bullying. The child is also a victim in this...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: No surprise on quality of life worsening in 2020
By Christian Deiparine | 5 hours ago
Palace on Wednesday said it was no longer surprised on the results of a survey that showed more than a majority of Filipinos...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP gets 15,000 face shields as cops with COVID-19 hit 8,735
5 hours ago
"We would like to thank the leadership of UDDS for their donations that would be used by our medical frontliners and patients...
Headlines
fbfb
'High-risk' areas under monitoring for COVID-19 spike as Christmas approaches
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
During a recent meeting of the government's pandemic task force, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III reported that most of...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with