81 more Filipinos abroad contract COVID-19, 24 new deaths reported

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign affairs officials on Wednesday reported a new spike in coronavirus infections and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with overall cases now at 12,820.

The DFA in a daily bulletin said 81 patients were added in its count on December 23 from Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

Related Stories Philippines suspends flights from UK over new COVID-19 strain

Such is the second day in the week in reporting a significant increase in new cases, with 189 confirmed patients on Monday, December 21. It also follows five days last week of huge additions to Filipinos infected overseas.

Officials said today's surge is from late reports it received due to privacy concerns in countries in Europe and the Middle East.

Some 24 more deaths were also added to bring the fatality count at 911, while 104 more recoveries were reported too, bringing the number of patients who got well to 8,333.

To date, there are still 3,576 Filipino patients who continue to receive treatment.

The Middle East continues to hold the highest number of Filipino COVID-19 cases at 7,654, with deaths at 578 and recoveries at 4,674.

Asia Pacific meanwhile, accounts for 2,639 infections, 21 deaths and 1,815 recoveries.

Europe now has 1,746 Filipino virus patients, with 118 deaths and 1,319 recoveries.

Earlier today, the Philippine government announced that it was halting the entry of travelers from the United Kingdom amid a new strain of the coronavirus that is causing huge number of increase in cases in Britain.

Health officials have since said that the new strain has not yet been detected here at home, but the agency is continuing to monitor the situation.

Two days before Christmas, the number of persons across the world sick with the coronavirus has reached a staggering 78.1 million, with deaths now at 1.71 million.

In both cases, the US leads in both, recently crossing the 18 million threshold in infections and over 322,000 fatalities.

India (10 million), Brazil (7.3 million), Russia (2.9 million) and France (2.5 million) follow in the Top 5 list of countries reporting the highest number of cases.

The Philippines, meanwhile, in its more than 464,000 patients, places it at the 28th spot, and is the second highest in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia's more than 685,000.