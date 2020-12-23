Philippine Airlines suspends flights to and from London until February 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has decided to suspend flights to and from London until the end of February 2021, following the decision of the Philippine government to block flights from the United Kingdom due to fears of a new and more infectious strain of the coronavirus.
“As we keep a close watch on this evolving situation, it is in the best interest of all to suspend flights on this route,” PAL said Wednesday in a statement.
Prior to this decision, PAL was flying from Manila to London and back once a week.
PAL said in a statement that passengers on these canceled flights may rebook on the next ones with no rebooking service fees. They may also refund their tickets at no added costs or convert their tickets into a travel voucher for future use.
Malacañang announced that President Rodrigo Duterte approved a suspension of flights from the UK beginning 12:01 a.m. of December 24 to December 31 amid mounting concerns over a new strain of the coronavirus.
The travel ban will cover all passengers who have been in the UK 14 days before coming to the Philippines including those who were merely transiting.
People who are already in transit and will arrive in the Philippines before the start of travel ban are exempted from entry restrictions, but they are required to go through more stringent quarantine and testing protocols.
They will undergo a 14-day quarantine at the Athlete’s Village in New Clark City, regardless of their reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test results.
Initial data suggest the new coronavirus strain could be “up to 70% more transmissible,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said over the weekend. The announcement prompted dozens of countries to flights and trains arriving to and from the UK.
The Department of Health earlier said it has not yet detected the new COVID-19 strain in the Philippines. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico
The Department of Tourism says its supports President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to suspend flights from the United Kingdom from midnight on December 24 to December 31.
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says in a statement that "ensuring public health and safety takes precedence, even as the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) carefully reviews the restriction on the entry of foreign nationals into the country."
She says the department empathizes with families who will not be able to spend the holidays with relatives expected to come home from the UK.
Passengers from the UK disembarked from ferries in the port of Calais early Wednesday following Britain and France's deal easing a crossborder travel ban imposed over the discovery of a new coronavirus variant, an AFP correspondent said.
Much of Europe swiftly banned entry by British travellers and UK freight after a more transmissible strain of the coronavirus was found in Britain.
The "Cotes des Flandres" ferry — the first ship to leave Dover after the restrictions were lifted — arrived at around 3:30 am (0230 GMT), followed shortly afterwards by P&O's "Spirit of France".
A handful of passenger vehicles disembarked from the two ships but port management told AFP traffic was not expected to pick up until late Wednesday morning. — AFP
The Philippines has suspended all flights from the United Kingdom until December 31, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announces,
Accoridng to Inter-agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Resolution No. 90, which Roque quoted,
"All flights from the United Kingdom shall be temporarily suspended until December 31, 2020. Effective 0001H of December 24, 2020, Manila Time, until December 31, 2020, all passengers who have been in the United Kingdom within 14 days immediately preceding arrival to the Philippines, including those merely transiting the same, are likewise temporarily restricted from entering the Philippines for the same period."
Switzerland on Monday imposes an entry ban on arrivals from Britain and South Africa and orders retroactive quarantine for all arrivals from those countries since December 14.
"This is intended in particular to stop travel from these countries for tourism purposes," the government says in a statement, following the identification of a "new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus" in those countries. — AFP
