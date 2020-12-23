#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippine Airlines suspends flights to and from London until February 2021
Aircrafts of flag carrier Philippine Airlines are shown in this undated photo.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
(Philstar.com) - December 23, 2020 - 4:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has decided to suspend flights to and from London until the end of February 2021, following the decision of the Philippine government to block flights from the United Kingdom due to fears of a new and more infectious strain of the coronavirus.

“As we keep a close watch on this evolving situation, it is in the best interest of all to suspend flights on this route,” PAL said Wednesday in a statement.

Prior to this decision, PAL was flying from Manila to London and back once a week.

PAL said in a statement that passengers on these canceled flights may rebook on the next ones with no rebooking service fees. They may also refund their tickets at no added costs or convert their tickets into a travel voucher for future use.

Malacañang announced that President Rodrigo Duterte approved a suspension of flights from the UK beginning 12:01 a.m. of December 24 to December 31 amid mounting concerns over a new strain of the coronavirus.

The travel ban will cover all passengers who have been in the UK 14 days before coming to the Philippines including those who were merely transiting.

People who are already in transit and will arrive in the Philippines before the start of travel ban are exempted from entry restrictions, but they are required to go through more stringent quarantine and testing protocols.

They will undergo a 14-day quarantine at the Athlete’s Village in New Clark City, regardless of their reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test results.

Initial data suggest the new coronavirus strain could be “up to 70% more transmissible,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said over the weekend. The announcement prompted dozens of countries to flights and trains arriving to and from the UK.

The Department of Health earlier said it has not yet detected the new COVID-19 strain in the Philippines. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico

