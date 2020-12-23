Killer cop should have called local police for backup, Paniqui chief says

MANILA, Philippines — The police officer who killed a mother and her son earlier may have been there arrest them for using prohibited noisemakers but he was also drunk at the time, the chief of the Paniqui, Tarlac police said.

Police SMSgt. Jonel Nuezca is facing two counts of murder after being caught on video shooting 52-year-old Sonya Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony Gregorio—both unarmed—at point-blank range during an argument.

Nuezca, who was assigned to the crime laboratory in Parañaque, later gave himself up to authorities at a police station in Rosales, Pangasinan far from where he shot the Gregorios.

“With the case of Gregorio, because the usage of improvised holiday noisemakers are prohibited and he was drunk, that's probably what he thought and is why he arrested them. But then, they didn't comply. Then and there, he should have called the police station for backup,” Police Lt. Col. Noriel Rombaoa, the chief of Paniqui Municipal Police Station, said in Filipino in an interview aired on ANC.

"We who were assigned here could have applied the law," he said.

If Nuezca was at the Gregorios to arrest them, he was in breach of a number of the PNP operational procedures, which prohibit excessive violence and require arresting officers to read the Miranda Rights of suspects. They are also supposed to be in uniform.

Nuezca is heard on the video saying"Putangina, gusto mo tapusin na kita ngayon? (Son of a bitch, do you want me to end you right now?)" before pulling out a gun and shooting the two in the head. After their corpses slump to the ground, he fires at them again.

"We could have gone there and investigated what actually happened," Rambaoa also said.

Año, Sinas vow justice for family but pan calls for reform

Both Interior Secretary Eduardo Año and Police Gen. Debold Sinas have vowed justice for the family but assert that Nuezca's case is an isolated incident.

The PNP is an attached bureau under the DILG.

According to reports, Nuezca had been previously charged with two homicide cases and multiple administrative cases but was allowed to remain in service.

"Let’s not forget that there are thousands of policemen and policewomen out there who are performing their duties well to serve and protect the people, even those who condemn them. So let's not generalize our police,” Año said.

Critics say that the supposed culture of violence in the PNP is partly because of President Rodrigo Duterte's statements in the past amid his government's flagship "war on drugs".

The Palace has made clear its firm rejection of this idea, with presidential spokesperson Harry Roque saying Tuesday that the criticism, which he claimed was only a narrative from the opposition, has become repetitive.

Duterte has condemned the killings and warned other police officers against abuse. “Your actions must be in accordance with the law. You do not follow the law, mag-salvage ka, magpatay ka diyan (if you kill), then I’m sorry, that is not part of the agreement of how we should do our work,” he said.

At an earlier speech this month, he was also quoted as telling law enforcement personnel: "All addicts have guns. If there's even a hint of wrongdoing, any overt act, even if you don't see a gun, just go ahead and shoot him. You should go first, because you might be shot. Shoot him first, because he will really draw his gun on you, and you will die."

Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief, stressed Wednesday that he does not believe that all police officers are like Nuezca. He described the cop as an "addict" without presenting evidence of Nuezca's drug dependence or even drug use.

