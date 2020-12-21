#VACCINEWATCHPH
189 new COVID-19 cases, 63 more deaths reported among Filipinos abroad
In this Aug. 29, 2020, photo, 129 Filipinos are assisted by Philippine Embassy in Bangkok officials at Suvarnabhumi Airport as they checked in for their flight home.
DFA/Release
(Philstar.com) - December 21, 2020 - 10:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Filipinos abroad with the coronavirus jumped to 12,816 on Monday, as officials report another spike in cases attributed to late reports. 

DFA in a daily bulletin said 189 additional infections were added on December 21, along with 63 new deaths and 107 recoveries. 

Monday's new figures had come from Asia Pacific and Europe, where the surge is said to have come from. 

To date, the fatality count is nearing 1,000 at 928 deaths, nearly 10 months since Filipinos overseas with COVID-19 were reported.

Recoveries have so far reached 8,234, while 3,654 continue to receive care. 

Foreign affairs officials also said one more country had reported new Filipino patients, bringing the number of nations confirming cases at 84.

"The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of Filipino nationals abroad amidst the pandemic," the agency said.

Last week, more than 300 Filipino patients were added to the DFA's list, with spikes reported in five out of seven days.

The Middle East/Africa in 33 countries continues to have the most number of Filipino patients at 7,626, with 553 deaths and 4,668 recoveries. 

Asia follows with 2,637 cases, 1,815 recoveries and 21 deaths. 

Europe, where the spike was attributed to, now has 1,772 Filipinos infected, 160 dead and 1,226 recovered. 

Earlier today, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the coronavirus task force will study banning tourists from the United Kingdom, after the British government reported a new strain of the coronavirus that is causing more infections.

The Americas now account for 781 infections, 525 recoveries and 194 deaths, the second highest fatality count. 

Globally, the COVID-19 has infected 76.9 million individuals in 191 countries with the tumultuous year coming to an end, while deaths are nearing 1.7 million.

The United States continues to have the highest infections at 17.8 million and deaths at over 317,000.

It is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France in the Top 5 list, per John Hopkins University and Medicine. 

The Philippines in its over 461,500 cases, places it at the 28th spot. — Christian Deiparine

