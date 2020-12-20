Signal No. 1 up in Kalayaan Islands as 'Vicky' heads to exit PAR

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Vicky is seen to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Sunday afternoon, and is expected to reach tropical storm status in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said.

The state weather bureau in its latest bulletin said Vicky was last seen at 135 km East Southeast of Kalayaan, Palawan at 10 a.m..

Currently, it still has 55 kilometers per hour maximum sustained winds and gustiness of up to 70 kph and moves west northwestward at a speed of 35 kph.

"After exiting the PAR, Vicky will turn towards the southwest as it comes under the full influence of the surge of the Northeast Monsoon," PAGASA said.

As of Sunday, only Kalayaan Islands remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1, with signals in other areas already lifted.

Vicky is among the last storms to hit the country before 2020 ends, a year that saw 22 typhoons with "Ulysses" being the deadliest at over 100 fatalities and billions in damage.

Moderate to heavy with occasional intense rains are seen over mainland Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region and Kalayaan Islands due to the combined effects of Vicky and the Tail-end of a frontal system.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains along with Babuyan Islands, the rest of CAR, Central Luzon, CALABARZON and MIMAROPA still due to Vicky and the tail-end's effects.

PAGASA has also warned that strong winds over Kalayaan Islands will be felt as the tropical depression passes through.

"Gusty conditions are also likely over most of Luzon," the weather bureau said, "especially in coastal and mountainous areas due to the surge of the Northeast Monsoon."

This means that winds between 30 to 60 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains in the said period of time.

PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area seen 140 km east of Virac, Catanduanes. This, however, is less likely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

Vicky, along with the Northeast Monsoon or the Amihan, will bring rough to high seas with wave height reaching 3 to 6 meters over the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon, rough to very rough seas (2.5 - 5 meters) over the seaboard of Zambales, western seaboard of Bataan

Seaboards of the following areas will be affected due to Vicky and the Northeast Monsoon or the Amihan:

Rough to high seas (3 - 6 meters)

Entire seaboards of Northern Luzon

Rough to very rough seas (2.5-5 meters)

Seaboard of Zambales

Western seaboard of Bataan

Seaboard of Lubang Island

Western seaboard of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands

Seaboard of Aurora

Eastern seaboard of Quezon including Polilio Islands

Seaboard of Camarines Norte

Northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes

Eastern seaboard of Albay including Rapu-Rapu Islands

Eastern seaboard of Sorsogon

Northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar

Moderate to rough seas (2 - 3.5 meters)

Western seaboard of Batangas

Western seaboard of Occidental Mindoro

Eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar including Homonhon Island

Eastern seaboard of Dinagat Islands

Eastern seaboard of Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Eastern seaboard of Surigao del Sur

Forecast position

Monday morning: 175 km Southwest of Kalayaan, Palawan (Outside PAR)

Tuesday morning: 495 km Southwest of Kalayaan, Palawan (Outside PAR)

— Christian Deiparine