#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Meeting with Moderna set for next week â€” COVID-19 vaccine czar Galvez
This file photo taken on November 18, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading "Vaccine Covid-19" next to the Moderna biotech company logo.
Joel Saget/AFP
Meeting with Moderna set for next week — COVID-19 vaccine czar Galvez
(Philstar.com) - December 19, 2020 - 2:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. on Saturday revealed that he and other officials are set to begin negotiations with American biotech company Moderna on or before Wednesday next week. 

Just the night before, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized Moderna's two-dose regimen for emergency use — making it only the second vaccine to be deployed in a Western country, closely trailing after the one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech which was approved in several countries early this month.

"I am glad that [envoy to the US] Amb. Romualdez himself is helping us with negotiations. Earlier this morning, at around 5 a.m., he called me and said that Moderna is interested in giving an allocation to the Philippines," he said in Filipino during a virtual briefing aired over state-run PTV.

"Our meeting was supposed to be this coming Wednesday but because we can see that Ambassador [Romualdez] is very persistent, we will make the meeting maybe earlier," he added partially in Filipino.

Romualdez earlier said that Moderna and Arcturus Therapeutics, another American biotech firm, were ready to supply four to 25 million doses of their vaccines beginning the third quarter of next year should the government find their proposals acceptable.

This follows recent allegations that a misstep by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III cost the country 10 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine.

“No ‘bus’ was missed or no ‘ball’ was dropped because we are focused on our main goal, and that is, to secure an equitable share of the vaccines,” Galvez maintained in a statement released to the media and repeated verbatim during the same PTV interview.

While admitting that there have been some delays in negotiations with vaccine makers, he insisted that they were able to make up for the time lost.

According to Galvez, the country is on track to meet its target of acquiring 60 million vaccines. However, he did not offer further details, saying that he was unwilling to preempt his forthcoming presentation to Presdient Rodrigo Duterte which is scheduled for next Monday.

Galvez added that negotiations are in full swing with biotech firms from seven countries, naming the US, Australia, Canada, Russia, China, and India in specific.

He cautioned, however, that some delays are being caused by problems with raw materials and logistical concerns.

"We have to face realities. It's not a race. Our timeline is slightly slowed, we have to consider safety and efficacy," he said partially in Filipino.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Agence France-Presse and Xave Gregorio

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS VACCINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Missed deal for Pfizer vaccine tragic, criminal’
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
It was “tragic and to an extent criminal” on the part of health officials to miss an opportunity to get 10 million...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Vicky’ threatens Palawan after dumping rains on Mindanao
6 hours ago
(Updated 12:04 p.m.) After dumping rain and causing massive flooding in parts of Mindanao, Tropical Depression Vicky is aiming...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Face shields not advisable for everyone
22 hours ago
The use of face shield is also not recommended if it would lead to visibility problems, the Department of Health said.
Headlines
fbfb
No talks on supply, shipment with Pfizer – DOH
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The Department of Health clarified yesterday that the confidential disclosure agreement with Pfizer did not cover the actual...
Headlines
fbfb
Gatherings of over 10 people not allowed
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Any gathering of more than 10 people will be prohibited this Christmas and the entire holiday season, Interior Secretary Eduardo...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
COVID-19 infections in Philippines breach 458,000, deaths now at 8,911
52 minutes ago
The Department of Health confirmed 1,491 mores cases of novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the national caseload...
Headlines
fbfb
Ballgame for COVID-19 shots continues despite delay, vaccine czar asserts
4 hours ago
The ballgame for the Philippines’ quest for coronavirus shots continues, as the country’s vaccine czar maintained...
Headlines
fbfb
As #NasaanAngBisePresidente trends, Robredo has been helping out all along
6 hours ago
(Updated 10:49 a.m.) “I’m here,” Vice President Leni Robredo said in Filipino on her personal Facebook...
Headlines
fbfb
Emergency use authority not needed for home test kit – FDA
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The emergency use authorization recently approved by President Duterte applies only to vaccines and medicines against COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
US FDA panel endorses Moderna
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
A panel of experts on Thursday voted to recommend emergency approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with