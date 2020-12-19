‘Vicky’ threatens Palawan after dumping rains on Mindanao

#VACCINEWATCHPH
(Philstar.com) - December 19, 2020 - 9:54am

MANILA, Philippines — After dumping rain and causing massive flooding in parts of Mindanao, Tropical Depression Vicky is aiming for Palawan, with PAGASA forecasting that the storm will hit the northern or central portion of the island Saturday afternoon or evening.

The state weather bureau said in its latest bulletin that Vicky, which is nearing Gayancillo Islands, is packing winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 55 kph.

It is warning that the storm will be bringing moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the Calabarzon region, the Bicol region Visayas, Aurora, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and the northern and central portions of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands.

Meanwhile, it is forecast to bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over mainland Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Metro Manila, the rest of Central Luzon, the Mimaropa region and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Several areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao remain under Signal Number 1, where winds of 30 to 60 kph or intermittent rains may be expected in at least 36 hours. These areas are the following:

  • Araceli, Palawan
  • Dumaran, Palawan
  • Taytay, Palawan
  • El Nido, Palawan
  • San Vicente, Palawan
  • Roxas, Palawan
  • Puerto Princesa City, Palawan
  • Aborlan, Palawan
  • Narra, Palawan
  • Quezon, Palawan
  • Sofronio Espanola, Palawan
  • Calamian Islands
  • Cuyo Island
  • Cagayancillo Islands
  • Kalayaan Islands
  • Negros Oriental
  • Bacolod City, Negros Occidental
  • La Castellana, Negros Occidental
  • Murcia, Negros Occidental
  • La Carlota City, Negros Occidental
  • Bago City, Negros Occidental
  • Pulupandan, Negros Occidental
  • Valladolid, Negros Occidental
  • Pontevedra, Negros Occidental
  • San Enrique, Negros Occidental
  • Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental
  • Hinigaran, Negros Occidental
  • Isabela, Negros Occidental
  • Binalbagan, Negros Occidental
  • Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental
  • Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental
  • Ilog, Negros Occidental
  • Candoni, Negros Occidental
  • Sipalay City, Negros Occidental
  • Hinoba-An, Negros Occidental
  • Cauayan, Negros Occidental
  • Guimaras
  • Dumangas, Iloilo
  • Zarraga, Iloilo
  • New Lucena, Iloilo
  • Cabatuan, Iloilo
  • Maasin, Iloilo
  • Leganes, Iloilo
  • Santa Barbara, Iloilo
  • Pavia, Iloilo
  • Iloilo City, Iloilo
  • Oton, Iloilo
  • San Miguel, Iloilo
  • Alimodian, Iloilo
  • Leon, Iloilo
  • Tigbauan, Iloilo
  • Tubungan, Iloilo
  • Guimbal, Iloilo
  • Igbaras, Iloilo
  • Miagao, Iloilo
  • San Joaquin, Iloilo
  • Anini-Y, Antique
  • Tobias Fornier, Antique
  • Hamtic, Antique
  • Sibalom, Antique
  • San Jose, Antique
  • San Remigio, Antique
  • Patnongon, Antique
  • Belison, Antique
  • Valderrama, Antique
  • Siayan, Zamboanga del Norte
  • Manukan, Zamboanga del Norte
  • Jose Dalman, Zamboanga del Norte
  • Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte
  • Bacungan, Zamboanga del Norte
  • Godod, Zamboanga del Norte
  • Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte
  • Salug, Zamboanga del Norte
  • Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte
  • Kalawit, Zamboanga del Norte
  • Labason, Zamboanga del Norte
  • Gutalac, Zamboanga del Norte
  • Baliguian, Zamboanga del Norte
  • Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte
  • Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte
  • Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay
  • Roseller Lim, Zamboanga Sibugay
  • Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay
  • Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay
  • Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay
  • Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay

Heavy to intense rains are expected Sunday in the Bicol Region, Quezon, Aurora, Isabela, Quirino and Nueva Vizcaya, while moderate to heavy rains are forecast over Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Oriental Mindoro, Kalayaan Islands and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley.

PAGASA said light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Metro Manila, Eastern Visayas, Bulacan, Dinagat Islands, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon and Mimaropa.

#MindanaoNeedsHelp

Calls for help for Mindanao inundated social media on Saturday as photos and videos of flooding in some parts of the island group emerged.

Photos from Agusan del Sur show the waters almost reaching the tops of the houses.

PRAY FOR AGUSAN DEL SUR.  Kuha ang mga larawan around 3:30pm ngayon at pataas pa ng pataas ang tubig at dumidilim na rin. Kailangan daw po nila ng rescue.  #PrayfroAgusanDelSur #AgusandelSur

Posted by Anthony Magquilat on Friday, December 18, 2020

PAGASA previously hoisted a red rainfall warning over Agusan del Sur, Agusan Del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte and Camiguin, telling residents there to be on alert for severe flooding and landslides. — Xave Gregorio

