‘Vicky’ threatens Palawan after dumping rains on Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — After dumping rain and causing massive flooding in parts of Mindanao, Tropical Depression Vicky is aiming for Palawan, with PAGASA forecasting that the storm will hit the northern or central portion of the island Saturday afternoon or evening.

The state weather bureau said in its latest bulletin that Vicky, which is nearing Gayancillo Islands, is packing winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 55 kph.

It is warning that the storm will be bringing moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the Calabarzon region, the Bicol region Visayas, Aurora, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and the northern and central portions of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands.

Meanwhile, it is forecast to bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over mainland Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Metro Manila, the rest of Central Luzon, the Mimaropa region and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Several areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao remain under Signal Number 1, where winds of 30 to 60 kph or intermittent rains may be expected in at least 36 hours. These areas are the following:

Araceli, Palawan

Dumaran, Palawan

Taytay, Palawan

El Nido, Palawan

San Vicente, Palawan

Roxas, Palawan

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan

Aborlan, Palawan

Narra, Palawan

Quezon, Palawan

Sofronio Espanola, Palawan

Calamian Islands

Cuyo Island

Cagayancillo Islands

Kalayaan Islands

Negros Oriental

Bacolod City, Negros Occidental

La Castellana, Negros Occidental

Murcia, Negros Occidental

La Carlota City, Negros Occidental

Bago City, Negros Occidental

Pulupandan, Negros Occidental

Valladolid, Negros Occidental

Pontevedra, Negros Occidental

San Enrique, Negros Occidental

Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental

Hinigaran, Negros Occidental

Isabela, Negros Occidental

Binalbagan, Negros Occidental

Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental

Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental

Ilog, Negros Occidental

Candoni, Negros Occidental

Sipalay City, Negros Occidental

Hinoba-An, Negros Occidental

Cauayan, Negros Occidental

Guimaras

Dumangas, Iloilo

Zarraga, Iloilo

New Lucena, Iloilo

Cabatuan, Iloilo

Maasin, Iloilo

Leganes, Iloilo

Santa Barbara, Iloilo

Pavia, Iloilo

Iloilo City, Iloilo

Oton, Iloilo

San Miguel, Iloilo

Alimodian, Iloilo

Leon, Iloilo

Tigbauan, Iloilo

Tubungan, Iloilo

Guimbal, Iloilo

Igbaras, Iloilo

Miagao, Iloilo

San Joaquin, Iloilo

Anini-Y, Antique

Tobias Fornier, Antique

Hamtic, Antique

Sibalom, Antique

San Jose, Antique

San Remigio, Antique

Patnongon, Antique

Belison, Antique

Valderrama, Antique

Siayan, Zamboanga del Norte

Manukan, Zamboanga del Norte

Jose Dalman, Zamboanga del Norte

Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte

Bacungan, Zamboanga del Norte

Godod, Zamboanga del Norte

Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte

Salug, Zamboanga del Norte

Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte

Kalawit, Zamboanga del Norte

Labason, Zamboanga del Norte

Gutalac, Zamboanga del Norte

Baliguian, Zamboanga del Norte

Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte

Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte

Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay

Roseller Lim, Zamboanga Sibugay

Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay

Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay

Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay

Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay

Heavy to intense rains are expected Sunday in the Bicol Region, Quezon, Aurora, Isabela, Quirino and Nueva Vizcaya, while moderate to heavy rains are forecast over Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Oriental Mindoro, Kalayaan Islands and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley.

PAGASA said light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Metro Manila, Eastern Visayas, Bulacan, Dinagat Islands, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon and Mimaropa.

#MindanaoNeedsHelp

Calls for help for Mindanao inundated social media on Saturday as photos and videos of flooding in some parts of the island group emerged.

Photos from Agusan del Sur show the waters almost reaching the tops of the houses.

PRAY FOR AGUSAN DEL SUR. Kuha ang mga larawan around 3:30pm ngayon at pataas pa ng pataas ang tubig at dumidilim na rin. Kailangan daw po nila ng rescue. #PrayfroAgusanDelSur #AgusandelSur Posted by Anthony Magquilat on Friday, December 18, 2020

PAGASA previously hoisted a red rainfall warning over Agusan del Sur, Agusan Del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte and Camiguin, telling residents there to be on alert for severe flooding and landslides. — Xave Gregorio