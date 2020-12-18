Over 12,600 migrant Filipinos have contracted COVID-19, DFA says

MANILA, Philippines — Another spike in infections on Friday pushed the total number of coronavirus cases among overseas Filipinos past 12,600, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

In its latest tally, the DFA reported 45 new COVID-19 cases from the Asia and the Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. "The reported increase is due to late reports received from one territory in the Asia Pacific region," the agency said without naming the referenced area.

This follows Thursday's increased 47 cases and a much larger spike of 541 new infections reported by the department last Friday.

Of the total 12,290 confirmed cases, the DFA said 3,634 are undergoing treatment.

The agency also logged 13 new recoveries, bringing the total number of Filipino migrants who beat the virus to 8,126.

Deaths remain unchanged at 862 with no new fatalities reported.

Filipinos spread out across 83 countries and territories have contracted the deadly virus, according to the DFA's tally.

In the Philippines, the health department placed the national caseload at 456,562 after logging more than 2,000 infections on Friday.

It has been 278 days since parts of the country were first placed under lockdown. — Bella Perez-Rubio