#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
'Vicky' keeps strength as it moves toward Davao Oriental for landfall
Satellite image on Dec. 18, 2020, 3:30 p.m. shows Tropical Depression Vicky.
https://earth.nullschool.net/
'Vicky' keeps strength as it moves toward Davao Oriental for landfall
(Philstar.com) - December 18, 2020 - 3:53pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:11 p.m.) — Tropical Depression Vicky has kept its strength as it continues to endanger Davao Oriental with a landfall on Friday afternoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.  

Weather forecasters in its 2 p.m. bulletin said Vicky was last seen at 95 kilometers east of Davao City as it continues to move west northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour.

It has maintained its maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 60 kph. 

Vicky is expected to make landfall in the vicinity of Baganga-Caraga area in Davao Oriental between 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday. After crossing Mindanao, it is forecast to emerge over Bohol Sea early Saturday morning, pass close to Siquijor, and make another landfall over southern portion of Negros Island. 

By Saturday morning or afternoon, Vicky is expected to emerge over Sulu Sea.   

PAGASA said Vicky is projected to remain a tropical depression while crossing the country.   

Tropical cyclone wind signals are still up over the following provinces, with more areas now under Signal No. 1.

Luzon

  • northern and central portion of Palawan (Puerto Princesa City, Roxas, San Vicente, Dumaran, Araceli, Taytay, El Nido) including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands

Visayas

  • southern portion of Leyte (Baybay City, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Palompon, Merida, Isabel)
  • southern Leyte
  • central and southern portions of Cebu (Borbon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordoba, Balamban, Cebu City, Talisay City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Naga City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, Carcar, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Argao, Dalaguete, Badian, Alegria, Alcoy, Boljoon, Oslob, Malabuyoc, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander) including Camotes Islands
  • Bohol
  • Siquijor
  • Negros Oriental
  • Negros Occidental
  • Guimaras,
  • central
  • southern portions of Iloilo (Ajuy, Barotac Viejo, San Enrique, San Rafael, Passi City, Bingawan, Calinog, Lambunao, Janiuay, Banate, Anilao, Dingle, Duenas, Badiangan, Barotac Nuevo, Zarraga, Pototan, Dumangas, Mina, New Lucena, Santa Barbara, Leganes, Iloilo City, Pavia, Cabatuan, Maasin, Alimodian, San Miguel, Leon, Oton, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Guimbal, Igbaras, Miagao, San Joaquin)
  • southern portion of Antique (Valderrama, San Remigio, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y, Bugasong, Laua-An, Patnongon, San Jose, Belison)

Mindanao

  • Dinagat Islands
  • Surigao del Norte
  • Surigao del Sur
  • Agusan del Norte
  • Agusan del Sur
  • Davao Oriental
  • Davao del Norte
  • Davao de Oro
  • Davao City
  • northern portion of Davao del Sur (Santa Cruz, Digos City, Bansalan, Magsaysay, Matanao, Hagonoy)
  • Camiguin
  • Bukidnon
  • Misamis Oriental
  • Misamis Occidental
  • Lanao del Norte
  • Lanao del Sur
  • Maguindanao
  • Cotabato City
  • North Cotabato
  • Zamboanga del Sur
  • Zamboanga Sibugay
  • northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Baliguian, Gutalac, Kalawit, Labason, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Bacungan, Godod, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Sergio Osmena Sr., Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Pinan, Mutia, La Libertad, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal) 

The state weather bureau warned of combined effects of Tropical Depression Vicky and tail-end of a frontal system (shear line), bringing moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Southern Leyte, Leyte and Bohol.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Bicol Region, the southern portion of Quezon, Lanao del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and the rest of Visayas, Davao Region, and Northern Mindanao.

By Saturday, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Quezon, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced on Saturday over mainland Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Camiguin, Dinagat Islands, and the rest of CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and Visayas.

Forecast positions

  • 24 hour (Saturday morning): 80 km west of Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental
  • 48 hour (Sunday morning): 265 km northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan
  • 72 hour (Monday morning): 165 km west southwest of Kalayaan, Palawan (outside PAR)

TROPICAL DEPRESSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tugade apologizes; Duterte tells TRB head to quit
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade yesterday apologized to the public for the traffic jams and inconvenience of using...
Headlines
fbfb
Red-tagged lawyer corrects Trillanes on being counsel for rebels
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
“You are irresponsible to do this to begin with, when people—lawyers, doctors, human rights workers—are...
Headlines
fbfb
Not funny: CHR says 'arestoaguinaldo' shows 'unnecessary' display of police power
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
In a statement, the national human rights institution said it is “deeply bothered” by the holiday prank of Cebu...
Headlines
fbfb
Gatherings of over 10 people not allowed
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Any gathering of more than 10 people will be prohibited this Christmas and the entire holiday season, Interior Secretary Eduardo...
Headlines
fbfb
House OKs proposed new passport law
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
A consolidated bill updating the law to make the issuance of Philippine passports easier and stretch their validity to 10...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Anakpawis, Pamalakaya raise alarm over ‘surveillance’ on headquarters
11 minutes ago
Anakpawis party-list and fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya alleged that a series of surveillance...
Headlines
fbfb
Over 12,600 migrant Filipinos have contracted COVID-19, DFA says
26 minutes ago
In its latest tally, the DFA reported 45 new COVID-19 cases from the Asia and the Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Vicky
42 minutes ago
Tropical Depression Vicky — the first cyclone typhoon to hit the Philippines in December — made...
Headlines
fbfb
Alternative media groups sue NTF-ELCAC over continued red-tagging
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
"Undue injury was also caused to the public. Red-tagging Complainants brought a chilling effect on the press, as well as on...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines records 2,122 new COVID-19 cases; total hits 456,562
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
A week before Christmas, the country reported 2,122 new COVID-19 cases.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with