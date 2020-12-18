Signal No. 1 up in several areas due to Tropical Depression Vicky

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over several areas in the Philippines on Friday morning due to Tropical Depression Vicky, the 22nd cyclone of the year.

The weather disturbance developed into tropical depression at 2 a.m., making it the first cyclone in December.

At 7 a.m., Vicky was seen 185 kilometers east of Davao City packing maximum sustained winds of 45 km per hour and gusts of up to 55 kph.

Moving west northwest at 15 kph, the tropical depression will make landfall over the vicinity of Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area in the next 12 hours. After crossing Mindanao, it is forecast to emerge over Bohol Sea early Saturday morning, pass close or over Siquijor, and make another landfall over southern portion of Negros Island.

By Saturday morning or afternoon, Vicky is expected to emerge over Sulu Sea.

The state weather bureau said Vicky is projected to remain a tropical depression while crossing the country.

PAGASA raised TCWS No. 1 over the following areas, where winds between 30 and 60 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours.

Luzon

Northern and central portion of Palawan (Puerto Princesa City, Roxas, San Vicente, Dumaran, Araceli, Taytay, El Nido) including Calamian, Cuyo and Cagayancillo Islands

Visayas

Southern portion of Leyte (Baybay City, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Palompon, Merida, Isabel)

Southern Leyte

Central and southern portions of Cebu (Borbon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordoba, Balamban, Cebu City, Talisay City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Naga City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, Carcar, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Argao, Dalaguete, Badian, Alegria, Alcoy, Boljoon, Oslob, Malabuyoc, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander) including Camotes Islands

Bohol

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Guimaras

Central and southern portions of Iloilo (Ajuy, Barotac Viejo, San Enrique, San Rafael, Passi City, Bingawan, Calinog, Lambunao, Janiuay, Banate, Anilao, Dingle, Duenas, Badiangan, Barotac Nuevo, Zarraga, Pototan, Dumangas, Mina, New Lucena, Santa Barbara, Leganes, Iloilo City, Pavia, Cabatuan, Maasin, Alimodian, San Miguel, Leon, Oton, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Guimbal, Igbaras, Miagao, San Joaquin)

Southern portion of Antique (Valderrama, San Remigio, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y, Bugasong, Laua-An, Patnongon, San Jose, Belison)

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao del Norte

Davao de Oro

Davao City

Northern portion of Davao del Sur (Santa Cruz, Digos City, Bansalan, Magsaysay, Matanao, Hagonoy)

Camiguin

Bukidnon

Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Lanao del Sur

Maguindanao

Cotabato City

North Cotabato

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga Sibugay

Northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Baliguian, Gutalac, Kalawit, Labason, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Bacungan, Godod, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Sergio Osmena Sr., Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Pinan, Mutia, La Libertad, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal)

Hazards

Weather forecasters said the combined effects of Vicky and the tail-end of a frontal system will dump moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Southern Leyte, Leyte and Bohol.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Bicol region, southern portion of Quezon, Lanao del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and the rest of Visayas, Davao region and Northern Mindanao.

The combined effects of the surge of the northeast monsoon and Vicky will bring rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 4.5 meters) over the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon, seaboard of Aurora, eastern seaboard of Camarines Sur, northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes, eastern seaboard of Albay including Rapu-Rapu Islands, eastern seaboard of Sorsogon, northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar, and the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar, including Homonhon Island.

Meanwhile, moderate to rough seas (2 to 4 meters) will be experienced over the coastal waters of areas under TCWS No. 1. Sea travel is risky over these waters, especially for small seacrafts.

Vicky comes a month after Typhoon Ulysses (Vamco), which triggered massive flooding in Metro Manila and Cagayan Valley. Fatalities from the strong storm climbed to P20 billion, while the cost of its damage reached P20 billion.

Forecast positions

Saturday morning: 55 km west of Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental

Sunday morning: 165 km northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan

Monday morning: 165 km southwest of Kalayaan, Palawan (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico