#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte to ICC: Iâ€™m ready to go to jail
“Kung may ginawa kami, sige. Kung makulong, eh ’di makulong (If we did something, then okay. We go to jail, if we have to),” the President said in a televised address after presiding over the weekly meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Wednesday night.
STAR/File
Duterte to ICC: I’m ready to go to jail
Edith Regalado (The Philippine Star) - December 18, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte said he wouldn’t mind going to jail if the International Criminal Court (ICC) would find him guilty of committing crimes against humanity.

“Kung may ginawa kami, sige. Kung makulong, eh ’di makulong (If we did something, then okay. We go to jail, if we have to),” the President said in a televised address after presiding over the weekly meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) Wednesday night.

He was reacting to the ICC office of the prosecutor’s statement that there was basis to believe that crimes against humanity were committed in the conduct of his administration’s war on drugs.

He blamed the opposition for feeding ICC wrong information to regain political power.

“Wag kayong maniwala diyan sa opposition. Walang ginawa ‘yan, gusto lang ‘yan bumalik kasi kung maari lang ibigay ko na lang para hindi na sisirain ang Pilipino, hindi na tayo masira. Ibigay ko na lang (Don’t believe the opposition. They do nothing but make attempts to return to power. If only I could give it to them so that they don’t have to malign the Filipinos, or destroy us. I can give it to them),” he said in Filipino.

“Sen. Bong (Go) was right. He said if you want to appear white, you paint the other person black,” he said. “That’s what they do; paint us black so they would smell better and look white.”

He also taunted former senator Antonio Trillanes for tweeting that the day of reckoning for Duterte and “his cohorts and enablers” is near.

“Duterte may try to ignore the jurisdiction of ICC over him but deep inside, he knows that he cannot get away from this one,” Trillanes said. Duterte, addressing Trillanes, said he is not afraid to go to prison.

“Why try to frighten me with threat of imprisonment? If it’s my destiny to go to prison, then I’ll go to prison,” he said.

He also said Trillanes reminds him of dog feces. “Every time I look at you, you’re shit of a dog,” Duterte said.

He also lambasted the former senator for reportedly linking his family to the drug trade. Trillanes had already denied the allegation.

Meanwhile, the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) has condemned the ICC for issuing the report.

The DDB, the top drug policymaking body in the country, said the ICC report is a “move to discredit the efforts of the Philippine government” in the fight against illegal drugs.

“The DDB urges the ICC to remain impartial and non-selective. Full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states as well as the principle of non-intervention in the internal affairs of the state is a precept which must be observed by all,” it said in a statement.

The DDB claimed that it has repeatedly presented the administration’s plan of action through the Philippine Anti-Illegal Drugs Strategy (PADS), to cut the supply and demand for drugs.

The PADS, it said, is a whole-of-nation approach that balances and strengthens law enforcement and public health strategies. – Romina Cabrera, Emmanuel Tupas, Alexis Romero

PRESIDENT DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Botched COVID-19 vaccine talks for Pfizer's doses escalate
By Christian Deiparine | 6 hours ago
"We are not privy to the discussions," said Palace spokesperson Harry Roque in a briefing on Thursday. "But the president...
Headlines
fbfb
Killing of lawyers rising in 'alarming rate' with another in Cebu shot dead
5 hours ago
"We condemn the atrocities being cast against fellow lawyers and we must not allow this system of violence to persist in our...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines top 454,000
8 hours ago
he country's coronavirus caseload breached 454,000 on Thursday after the Department of Health logged another 1,470&...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte hopes new COVID-19 strain won't enter Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has urged the public to forego some Christmas traditions - including parties and the asking for...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte defends exposing corrupt officials, drug suspects
By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has justified his decision to identify officials tagged in corruption and illegal drugs, saying...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
No more mano po, handshakes under House bill
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
A measure seeking to institutionalize a new Filipino gesture of respect and praise, replacing the mano and handshake under...
Headlines
fbfb
‘COVID-19 steered Philippines to digital economy’
By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Months of lockdown due to the pandemic have forced the country’s telecommunications companies or telcos to improve internet...
Headlines
fbfb
‘3-year-old liver transplant patient, a testament to Pinoy expertise’
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Christmas came early for the family of three-year-old Sophie Aguilo who underwent a successful liver transplant after prodding...
Headlines
fbfb
Tugade apologizes; Duterte tells TRB head to quit
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade yesterday apologized to the public for the traffic jams and inconvenience of using...
Headlines
fbfb
126,000 OFWs awaiting repatriation
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Over 120,000 displaced overseas Filipino workers are coming home, according to the Department of Labor and Employment.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with