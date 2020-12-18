Private sector, government prepare for vaccine rollout in 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The private sector is working with the government to make sure all systems are in place by March next year for the rollout and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation chief resilience officer Guillermo Luz said yesterday that the PDRF, along with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), AC Health, Unilab and Zuellig Pharma, is involved in preparations for the vaccine deployment in the country.

“The idea is all the systems are ready by the end of the first quarter next year,” he said, noting the vaccines are expected to be delivered in March.

To identify gaps and challenges and strengthen strategies in preparation for the implementation of the vaccine program scheduled for the first quarter of 2021, the core group of aforementioned companies organized the first COVID-19 Vaccine Logistics Summit last Wednesday with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), the National Task Force (NTF) on COVID-19, and Department of Health (DOH).

During the summit, the latest vaccine developments in the international and local settings were discussed by experts including BCG managing directors and partners Emily Serazin and Josh Kellar, McDonald’s Philippines managing director Margot Torres, Sprinklr APAC head of strategic alliances Connor Hogan, Asian Development Bank consultant Ankita Pandey, and International Air Transport Association country manager Samuel David.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said the country is nearing completion of the procurement and financing of vaccines and currently preparing the supply chain, distribution and deployment plan.

He said the collaboration of the public and private sector is necessary in addressing the ongoing pandemic which includes the vaccine rollout.

“In this summit, we see the coordination of all agencies and global organizations that really work together to fight COVID-19. This is very important for us to save lives and to recover the economy as well,” Galvez said.

Luz shared the same view, noting that responding to the pandemic requires strong public-private partnership as seen in the testing, distribution of supplies, isolation and treatment.

The private sector is seen to play a role in the vaccine rollout, particularly in administration, distribution and communication.

“There are still many things to consider such as the role of private hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and companies who can help recruit manpower. For distribution and supplies, we have various storage facilities and transportation; the role of security and IT (information technology) providers. For communications and public uptake, there are many different roles for media agencies and publishers; we can tap social media platforms, telecom providers, and software solutions,” BCG Manila principal Julian Cua said.

“Collaboration between the government and the private sector in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines ensures the best use of trucks, airlines, hospitals and other resources in one of the most complex logistics exercises ever,” PDRF president Butch Meily said.

NTF deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon said the collaboration with the private sector would enable the country to have the vaccines available on time.

“With our experts in logistics, we will be able to efficiently mobilize all their resources to get the vaccine down to the barangay level and in the most remote areas… Finally, working with the private sector in our past communication efforts, we know we can change mindsets and beliefs and make our people embrace the safe, secure and effective vaccines which are coming very soon,” he said.